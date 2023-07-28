|Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Schwarber dh
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Suwinski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Joe ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Harper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peguero ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Davis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rodríguez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cave lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Triolo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzales 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Williams ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Palacios ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Philadelphia
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
E_Peguero (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Schwarber (13), Stott (19), Choi (3). HR_Schwarber (27).
|5
|6
|2
|2
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
De Los Santos pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:38. A_34,202 (38,753).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
