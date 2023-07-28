PhiladelphiaPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33272Totals31151
Schwarber dh2122Suwinski cf3000
Turner ss5000Joe ph1010
Harper 1b4000Peguero ss0000
Castellanos rf4000Reynolds lf4110
Stott 2b4020McCutchen dh3000
Realmuto c4010Choi 1b4011
Bohm 3b3010Davis rf3000
Marsh cf3110Rodríguez c4010
Cave lf4000Triolo 3b3000
Gonzales 2b3000
Williams ss2000
Palacios ph-cf1010

Philadelphia0020000002
Pittsburgh0001000001

E_Peguero (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Schwarber (13), Stott (19), Choi (3). HR_Schwarber (27).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Wheeler W,8-562-3311111
Hoffman H,22-310002
Soto H,152-310000
Kimbrel S,17-18100010
Pittsburgh
Keller L,9-752-362238
Borucki11-300012
Hernandez2-300012
De Los Santos110010
Mlodzinski1-300000

De Los Santos pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:38. A_34,202 (38,753).

