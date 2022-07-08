|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|0
|3
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|1-Vierling pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Hall dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Bohm 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|1
|5
|Donovan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Yepez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Goldschmidt dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.344
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Gorman 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|a-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Edman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Capel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|010_2
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
a-flied out for Gorman in the 9th.
1-ran for Castellanos in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 7. HR_Bohm 2 (6), off Wainwright. RBIs_Bohm 2 (32).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 0; St. Louis 3 (Carlson, Edman, Gorman). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 0; St. Louis 0 for 3.
GIDP_Castellanos.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Gorman, Yepez).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 8-4
|7
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|97
|2.46
|Domínguez, H, 12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.69
|Hand, S, 4-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.33
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, L, 6-7
|9
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|103
|3.15
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, John Tumpane; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:23. A_41,100 (45,494).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.