PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3125203
Schwarber lf400001.221
Hoskins 1b401002.252
Castellanos rf401000.251
1-Vierling pr-rf000000.248
Hall dh400000.257
Realmuto c300000.239
Gregorius ss300000.247
Stott 2b300000.176
Bohm 3b322200.269
Herrera cf301000.240

St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3306015
Donovan lf400000.285
Yepez 1b400001.268
Goldschmidt dh402001.344
Arenado 3b402000.295
Gorman 2b201010.261
a-Pujols ph100000.198
Carlson cf401002.256
Edman ss400001.258
Capel rf300000.176
Knizner c300000.173

Philadelphia000001010_250
St. Louis000000000_060

a-flied out for Gorman in the 9th.

1-ran for Castellanos in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 7. HR_Bohm 2 (6), off Wainwright. RBIs_Bohm 2 (32).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 0; St. Louis 3 (Carlson, Edman, Gorman). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 0; St. Louis 0 for 3.

GIDP_Castellanos.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Gorman, Yepez).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, W, 8-4750015972.46
Domínguez, H, 12110000111.69
Hand, S, 4-510000082.33
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright, L, 6-79522031033.15

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, John Tumpane; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:23. A_41,100 (45,494).

