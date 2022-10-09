|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|2
|4
|2
|5
|7
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.000
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Realmuto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.167
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bohm 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.400
|2-Sosa pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Segura 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Stott ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|2
|8
|Nootbaar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|1-DeLuzio pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Donovan 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Yepez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|3-Carlson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Edman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Philadelphia
|010
|010
|000_2
|4
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|0
1-ran for Pujols in the 8th. 2-ran for Bohm in the 9th. 3-ran for Molina in the 9th.
E_Marsh (1). LOB_Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 9. 2B_Bohm (2), Marsh (1). HR_Harper (1), off Mikolas. RBIs_Harper (1), Schwarber (2). CS_Bohm (1). SF_Schwarber. S_Marsh, Segura.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins 2, Schwarber); St. Louis 4 (Edman 2, Arenado 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 4; St. Louis 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Molina. GIDP_Marsh.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Goldschmidt).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 1-0
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|101
|0.00
|Alvarado, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|13.50
|Domínguez, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Eflin, S, 1-1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|4.50
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|74
|4.15
|Montgomery
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|37
|0.00
|Gallegos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Hicks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-0, Domínguez 1-0, Montgomery 2-1. IBB_off Montgomery (Bohm). HBP_Mikolas (Segura).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz; Right, D.J. Reyburn; Left, John Libka.
T_3:16. A_48,515 (45,494).
