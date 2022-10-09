PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2524257
Schwarber lf300102.000
Hoskins 1b400001.000
Realmuto c200020.167
Harper dh412101.286
Castellanos rf400001.000
Bohm 3b211020.400
2-Sosa pr-3b000000---
Marsh cf301001.400
Segura 2b100000.200
Stott ss200011.000

St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3407028
Nootbaar cf301011.333
Pujols dh402001.250
1-DeLuzio pr-dh000000---
Goldschmidt 1b400003.000
Arenado 3b400002.125
Donovan 2b400001.000
Yepez rf401000.400
Dickerson lf402000.333
Molina c401000.125
3-Carlson pr000000.000
Edman ss300010.167

Philadelphia010010000_241
St. Louis000000000_070

1-ran for Pujols in the 8th. 2-ran for Bohm in the 9th. 3-ran for Molina in the 9th.

E_Marsh (1). LOB_Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 9. 2B_Bohm (2), Marsh (1). HR_Harper (1), off Mikolas. RBIs_Harper (1), Schwarber (2). CS_Bohm (1). SF_Schwarber. S_Marsh, Segura.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins 2, Schwarber); St. Louis 4 (Edman 2, Arenado 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 4; St. Louis 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Molina. GIDP_Marsh.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Goldschmidt).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, W, 1-062-3400161010.00
Alvarado, H, 12-3000101713.50
Domínguez, H, 12-310002160.00
Eflin, S, 1-1120000224.50
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas, L, 0-141-322213744.15
Montgomery22-320033370.00
Gallegos10000090.00
Hicks100011130.00

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-0, Domínguez 1-0, Montgomery 2-1. IBB_off Montgomery (Bohm). HBP_Mikolas (Segura).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz; Right, D.J. Reyburn; Left, John Libka.

T_3:16. A_48,515 (45,494).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you