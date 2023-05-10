TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34141212
Bichette ss401000.329
Guerrero Jr. 1b401001.312
Varsho lf-cf400000.233
Chapman 3b400002.338
Merrifield 2b-rf-lf401002.288
Belt dh311112.221
1-Lukes pr-rf000000.000
Jansen c400002.165
Biggio rf200001.138
a-Espinal ph-2b200001.153
Kiermaier cf200011.287
b-Kirk ph100000.241
Mayza p000000---

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35271313
Stott 2b500002.276
Turner ss401012.261
Harper dh512000.321
Castellanos rf402001.322
Schwarber lf401003.187
Realmuto c401101.281
Bohm 1b400002.270
Marsh cf200022.311
Sosa 3b310000.294

Toronto0000100000_141
Philadelphia0000000011_270

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Biggio in the 8th. b-grounded out for Kiermaier in the 10th.

1-ran for Belt in the 10th.

E_Bichette (4). LOB_Toronto 6, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (8), Turner (7), Realmuto (9). HR_Belt (2), off Wheeler. RBIs_Belt (8), Realmuto (15). SB_Castellanos (1), Kiermaier (3). S_Sosa.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Chapman, Kirk, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.); Philadelphia 6 (Sosa 2, Turner, Schwarber 2, Harper). RISP_Toronto 0 for 9; Philadelphia 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Stott.

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman630009993.38
García, H, 7110001135.29
Swanson, H, 9100011161.45
Romano, BS, 9-11131111283.60
Mayza, L, 1-12-301011121.42
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler7311171073.80
Soto100011224.24
Domínguez110002184.70
Kimbrel, W, 2-1100002117.07

IBB_off Romano (Marsh).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:56. A_31,758 (42,901).

