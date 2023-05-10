|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|4
|1
|2
|12
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Varsho lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.338
|Merrifield 2b-rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Belt dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.221
|1-Lukes pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.165
|Biggio rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|a-Espinal ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.153
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|b-Kirk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Mayza p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|1
|3
|13
|Stott 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Harper dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.187
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Bohm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.311
|Sosa 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000
|0_1
|4
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001
|1_2
|7
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Biggio in the 8th. b-grounded out for Kiermaier in the 10th.
1-ran for Belt in the 10th.
E_Bichette (4). LOB_Toronto 6, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (8), Turner (7), Realmuto (9). HR_Belt (2), off Wheeler. RBIs_Belt (8), Realmuto (15). SB_Castellanos (1), Kiermaier (3). S_Sosa.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Chapman, Kirk, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.); Philadelphia 6 (Sosa 2, Turner, Schwarber 2, Harper). RISP_Toronto 0 for 9; Philadelphia 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Stott.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|99
|3.38
|García, H, 7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.29
|Swanson, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.45
|Romano, BS, 9-11
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|28
|3.60
|Mayza, L, 1-1
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|12
|1.42
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|107
|3.80
|Soto
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.24
|Domínguez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.70
|Kimbrel, W, 2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7.07
IBB_off Romano (Marsh).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:56. A_31,758 (42,901).
