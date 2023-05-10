TorontoPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34141Totals35271
Bichette ss4010Stott 2b5000
Guerrero Jr. 1b4010Turner ss4010
Varsho lf-cf4000Harper dh5120
Chapman 3b4000Castellanos rf4020
Merrifield 2b-rf4010Schwarber lf4010
Belt dh3111Realmuto c4011
Lukes pr-rf0000Bohm 1b4000
Jansen c4000Marsh cf2000
Biggio rf2000Sosa 3b3100
Espinal ph-2b2000
Kiermaier cf2000
Kirk ph1000
Mayza p0000

Toronto00001000001
Philadelphia00000000112

E_Bichette (4). LOB_Toronto 6, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (8), Turner (7), Realmuto (9). HR_Belt (2). SB_Castellanos (1), Kiermaier (3). S_Sosa (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Gausman630009
García H,7110001
Swanson H,9100011
Romano BS,9-11131111
Mayza L,1-12-301011
Philadelphia
Wheeler731117
Soto100011
Domínguez110002
Kimbrel W,2-1100002

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:56. A_31,758 (42,901).

