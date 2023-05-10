|Toronto
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|1
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stott 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Varsho lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harper dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Merrifield 2b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Belt dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Lukes pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Espinal ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kirk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mayza p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001
|—
|2
E_Bichette (4). LOB_Toronto 6, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (8), Turner (7), Realmuto (9). HR_Belt (2). SB_Castellanos (1), Kiermaier (3). S_Sosa (1).
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:56. A_31,758 (42,901).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.