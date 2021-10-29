|Philadelphia
|2
|0
|0
|—
|2
|Vancouver
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Couturier 3 (Konecny, Giroux), 0:22. 2, Vancouver, Hughes 2 (Highmore, Schenn), 2:15. 3, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 1 (Giroux, Couturier), 6:58 (pp).
Second Period_None.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 15-5-8_28. Vancouver 4-16-8_28.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 5; Vancouver 0 of 5.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Jones 2-0-0 (28 shots-27 saves). Vancouver, Halak 0-2-0 (28-26).
A_18,344 (18,910). T_2:19.
Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Travis Toomey.