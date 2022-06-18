PhiladelphiaWashington
Totals35252Totals33151
Schwarber lf3000Hernández 2b4000
Gregorius ss5020Soto rf2110
Castellanos dh5000Cruz dh4000
Realmuto c3000Bell 1b4010
Herrera cf4000Hernandez lf3000
Bohm 1b-3b3010Thomas ph-lf1011
Stott 2b4000Ruiz c4010
Vierling rf4100Franco 3b4000
Muñoz 3b3111García ss4010
Hoskins ph-1b1011Robles cf2000
Adrianza ph1000

Philadelphia00000010012
Washington00000000101

E_García (5). DP_Philadelphia 0, Washington 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Washington 6. HR_Muñoz (2). SB_Herrera (3). S_Robles (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Nola840018
Hand W,2-1111110
Domínguez S,1-2100000
Washington
Gray610034
Ramírez211112
Garrett L,0-1131010
Machado100000

Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.

HBP_Gray (Realmuto). WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, John Bacon; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_3:48. A_42,730 (41,339).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

