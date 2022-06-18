|Philadelphia
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gregorius ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Soto rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Castellanos dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 1b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vierling rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Muñoz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|García ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|100
|1
|—
|2
|Washington
|000
|000
|001
|0
|—
|1
E_García (5). DP_Philadelphia 0, Washington 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Washington 6. HR_Muñoz (2). SB_Herrera (3). S_Robles (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Nola
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Hand W,2-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Domínguez S,1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|Gray
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Ramírez
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Garrett L,0-1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Machado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.
HBP_Gray (Realmuto). WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, John Bacon; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_3:48. A_42,730 (41,339).
