PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3525256
Schwarber lf300020.212
Gregorius ss502000.291
Castellanos dh500002.256
Realmuto c300011.238
Herrera cf400011.250
Bohm 1b-3b301011.256
Stott 2b400000.160
Vierling rf410001.219
Muñoz 3b311100.167
b-Hoskins ph-1b101100.252

WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3315128
Hernández 2b400000.267
Soto rf211020.218
Cruz dh400002.250
Bell 1b401001.298
Hernandez lf300002.260
a-Thomas ph-lf101100.231
Ruiz c401002.260
Franco 3b400000.254
García ss401001.338
Robles cf200000.241
c-Adrianza ph100000.179

Philadelphia0000001001_250
Washington0000000010_151

a-singled for Hernandez in the 9th. b-singled for Muñoz in the 10th. c-lined out for Robles in the 10th.

E_García (5). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Washington 6. HR_Muñoz (2), off Ramírez. RBIs_Muñoz (2), Hoskins (37), Thomas (28). SB_Herrera (3). CS_Soto (2), Stott (1). S_Robles.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Herrera 2, Bohm 2, Stott 2); Washington 2 (Cruz, Adrianza). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 8; Washington 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hernández, Cruz. GIDP_Herrera.

DP_Washington 1 (Bell, García, Bell).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola8400181063.11
Hand, W, 2-1111110232.21
Domínguez, S, 1-2100000101.73
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray6100341173.95
Ramírez211112294.55
Garrett, L, 0-1131010331.80
Machado10000065.25

Inherited runners-scored_Machado 3-0. IBB_off Nola (Soto). HBP_Gray (Realmuto). WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, John Bacon; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_3:48. A_42,730 (41,339).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you