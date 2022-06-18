|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|5
|2
|5
|6
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.212
|Gregorius ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Castellanos dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Bohm 1b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Vierling rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Muñoz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|b-Hoskins ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|2
|8
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Soto rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.218
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|a-Thomas ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|García ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.338
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|c-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|100
|1_2
|5
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|001
|0_1
|5
|1
a-singled for Hernandez in the 9th. b-singled for Muñoz in the 10th. c-lined out for Robles in the 10th.
E_García (5). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Washington 6. HR_Muñoz (2), off Ramírez. RBIs_Muñoz (2), Hoskins (37), Thomas (28). SB_Herrera (3). CS_Soto (2), Stott (1). S_Robles.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Herrera 2, Bohm 2, Stott 2); Washington 2 (Cruz, Adrianza). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 8; Washington 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Hernández, Cruz. GIDP_Herrera.
DP_Washington 1 (Bell, García, Bell).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|106
|3.11
|Hand, W, 2-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|2.21
|Domínguez, S, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.73
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|117
|3.95
|Ramírez
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|29
|4.55
|Garrett, L, 0-1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|33
|1.80
|Machado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.25
Inherited runners-scored_Machado 3-0. IBB_off Nola (Soto). HBP_Gray (Realmuto). WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, John Bacon; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_3:48. A_42,730 (41,339).
