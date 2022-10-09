|Philadelphia
|7
|7
|3
|3
|—
|20
|Arizona
|0
|10
|0
|7
|—
|17
First Quarter
Phi_Hurts 1 run (Dicker kick), 8:02.
Second Quarter
Phi_Hurts 1 run (Dicker kick), 10:11.
Ari_M.Brown 25 pass from Murray (Ammendola kick), 5:24.
Ari_FG Ammendola 20, :00.
Third Quarter
Phi_FG Dicker 42, 9:57.
Fourth Quarter
Ari_Benjamin 11 run (Ammendola kick), 9:43.
Phi_FG Dicker 23, 1:45.
A_63,919.
|Phi
|Ari
|First downs
|24
|23
|Total Net Yards
|357
|363
|Rushes-yards
|33-139
|26-124
|Passing
|218
|239
|Punt Returns
|3-22
|1-10
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-19
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-36-0
|28-42-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-21
|1-11
|Punts
|4-47.0
|4-49.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-30
|2-15
|Time of Possession
|34:39
|25:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Hurts 15-61, Sanders 15-58, Gainwell 3-20. Arizona, Conner 9-55, Murray 4-42, Benjamin 8-25, Williams 3-9, Moore 2-(minus 7).
PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 26-36-0-239. Arizona, Murray 28-42-1-250.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Smith 10-87, Goedert 8-95, Brown 3-32, Watkins 3-19, Sanders 2-6. Arizona, M.Brown 8-78, Moore 7-68, Ertz 6-48, Benjamin 3-28, Green 3-20, Conner 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arizona, Ammendola 43.
