Philadelphia773320
Arizona0100717

First Quarter

Phi_Hurts 1 run (Dicker kick), 8:02.

Second Quarter

Phi_Hurts 1 run (Dicker kick), 10:11.

Ari_M.Brown 25 pass from Murray (Ammendola kick), 5:24.

Ari_FG Ammendola 20, :00.

Third Quarter

Phi_FG Dicker 42, 9:57.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_Benjamin 11 run (Ammendola kick), 9:43.

Phi_FG Dicker 23, 1:45.

A_63,919.

PhiAri
First downs2423
Total Net Yards357363
Rushes-yards33-13926-124
Passing218239
Punt Returns3-221-10
Kickoff Returns0-01-19
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int26-36-028-42-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-211-11
Punts4-47.04-49.0
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards3-302-15
Time of Possession34:3925:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Hurts 15-61, Sanders 15-58, Gainwell 3-20. Arizona, Conner 9-55, Murray 4-42, Benjamin 8-25, Williams 3-9, Moore 2-(minus 7).

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 26-36-0-239. Arizona, Murray 28-42-1-250.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Smith 10-87, Goedert 8-95, Brown 3-32, Watkins 3-19, Sanders 2-6. Arizona, M.Brown 8-78, Moore 7-68, Ertz 6-48, Benjamin 3-28, Green 3-20, Conner 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arizona, Ammendola 43.

