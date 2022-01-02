|Philadelphia
|0
|7
|7
|6
|—
|20
|Washington
|10
|6
|0
|0
|—
|16
First Quarter
Was_Patterson 11 run (Slye kick), 11:54. Drive: 7 plays, 67 yards, 3:06. Key Plays: Carter kick return to Washington 33; Heinicke 16 pass to Sims on 3rd-and-4; Heinicke 10 pass to Humphries; Heinicke 24 pass to Bates. Washington 7, Philadelphia 0.
Was_FG Slye 31, 2:00. Drive: 9 plays, 63 yards, 4:58. Key Plays: Heinicke 8 pass to Seals-Jones on 3rd-and-1; Heinicke 25 pass to Brown; Heinicke 12 pass to McLaurin; Avery 0 interception return to Philadelphia 17; Heinicke 2 pass to Sims on 3rd-and-8. Washington 10, Philadelphia 0.
Second Quarter
Phi_B.Scott 2 run (Elliott kick), 11:49. Drive: 12 plays, 80 yards, 5:11. Key Plays: Gainwell kick return to Philadelphia 20; Hurts 12 pass to Smith; Hurts 14 pass to Goedert; Hurts 19 pass to B.Scott; Hurts 18 pass to Goedert. Washington 10, Philadelphia 7.
Was_FG Slye 39, 5:36. Drive: 12 plays, 54 yards, 6:13. Key Plays: Heinicke 12 pass to McLaurin; Smallwood 4 run on 3rd-and-3; Heinicke 12 pass to Patterson; Heinicke 11 pass to J.Williams. Washington 13, Philadelphia 7.
Was_FG Slye 55, :01. Drive: 11 plays, 57 yards, 2:05. Key Plays: Smallwood 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Patterson 8 run on 3rd-and-1; Heinicke 18 pass to Sims. Washington 16, Philadelphia 7.
Third Quarter
Phi_B.Scott 1 run (Elliott kick), 7:21. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 7:39. Key Plays: Hurts 18 pass to B.Scott; Hurts 13 pass to Goedert on 3rd-and-4; Hurts 27 pass to Ward on 3rd-and-14; B.Scott 1 run on 3rd-and-2. Washington 16, Philadelphia 14.
Fourth Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 42, 11:41. Drive: 9 plays, 33 yards, 4:08. Key Plays: Hurts 12 pass to Smith; Gainwell 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Hurts 13 pass to Goedert; Hurts 10 pass to Watkins on 3rd-and-13. Philadelphia 17, Washington 16.
Phi_FG Elliott 41, 2:21. Drive: 10 plays, 28 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: B.Scott 1 run on 3rd-and-2; Hurts 3 run on 4th-and-1. Philadelphia 20, Washington 16.
A_51,563.
|Phi
|Was
|FIRST DOWNS
|18
|24
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|0
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-12
|9-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|3-4
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|330
|312
|Total Plays
|61
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.1
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|118
|94
|Rushes
|34
|22
|Avg per rush
|3.471
|4.273
|NET YARDS PASSING
|212
|218
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-2
|3-29
|Gross-Yds passing
|214
|247
|Completed-Att.
|17-26
|27-36
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.852
|5.59
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-5-3
|5-4-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|2-37.0
|2-42.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|28
|57
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-21
|2-57
|Interceptions
|1-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-42
|1-4
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|32:09
|27:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, B.Scott 14-47, Hurts 7-44, Howard 11-26, Gainwell 1-4, Reagor 1-(minus 3). Washington, Patterson 12-57, Heinicke 2-14, Smallwood 4-12, Carter 1-6, Williams 2-4, Milne 1-1.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 17-26-0-214. Washington, Heinicke 27-36-1-247.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Goedert 6-71, B.Scott 4-39, Smith 3-54, Ward 2-35, Watkins 2-15. Washington, McLaurin 7-61, Patterson 5-41, Sims 4-48, Bates 3-35, Humphries 2-12, Smallwood 2-10, Williams 2-7, Brown 1-25, Seals-Jones 1-8.
PUNT RETURNS_Philadelphia, Reagor 1-7. Washington, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Philadelphia, Gainwell 2-21. Washington, Carter 2-57.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Philadelphia, Edwards 7-6-0, Singleton 4-4-0, Harris 4-2-0, Maddox 4-0-0, Sweat 3-2-1.5, McLeod 3-2-0, Hargrave 2-3-0, Cox 2-2-.5, Avery 2-1-1, Epps 2-0-0, Nelson 2-0-0, Slay 2-0-0, Barnett 1-1-0, M.Williams 1-1-0, Malveaux 0-1-0. Washington, Curl 6-4-0, Holcomb 5-6-0, Fuller 5-0-0, Elder 4-0-0, Mayo 3-3-0, McCain 3-1-0, Toohill 3-1-0, J.Allen 2-3-0, Ioannidis 2-1-0, D.Johnson 2-1-0, Payne 2-1-0, Reaves 2-0-0, Rotimi 1-1-0, Davis 1-0-1, Settle 1-0-0, Bradley-King 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Philadelphia, McLeod 1-0. Washington, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Scott Edwards, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Chad Adams.