|Philadelphia
|0
|7
|7
|6
|—
|20
|Washington
|10
|6
|0
|0
|—
|16
First Quarter
Was_Patterson 11 run (Slye kick), 11:54.
Was_FG Slye 31, 2:00.
Second Quarter
Phi_B.Scott 2 run (Elliott kick), 11:49.
Was_FG Slye 39, 5:36.
Was_FG Slye 55, :01.
Third Quarter
Phi_B.Scott 1 run (Elliott kick), 7:21.
Fourth Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 42, 11:41.
Phi_FG Elliott 41, 2:21.
A_51,563.
|Phi
|Was
|First downs
|18
|24
|Total Net Yards
|330
|312
|Rushes-yards
|34-118
|22-94
|Passing
|212
|218
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-21
|2-57
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-26-0
|27-36-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-2
|3-29
|Punts
|2-37.0
|2-42.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-42
|1-4
|Time of Possession
|32:09
|27:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, B.Scott 14-47, Hurts 7-44, Howard 11-26, Gainwell 1-4, Reagor 1-(minus 3). Washington, Patterson 12-57, Heinicke 2-14, Smallwood 4-12, Carter 1-6, Williams 2-4, Milne 1-1.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 17-26-0-214. Washington, Heinicke 27-36-1-247.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Goedert 6-71, B.Scott 4-39, Smith 3-54, Ward 2-35, Watkins 2-15. Washington, McLaurin 7-61, Patterson 5-41, Sims 4-48, Bates 3-35, Humphries 2-12, Smallwood 2-10, Williams 2-7, Brown 1-25, Seals-Jones 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.