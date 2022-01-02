Philadelphia077620
Washington1060016

First Quarter

Was_Patterson 11 run (Slye kick), 11:54.

Was_FG Slye 31, 2:00.

Second Quarter

Phi_B.Scott 2 run (Elliott kick), 11:49.

Was_FG Slye 39, 5:36.

Was_FG Slye 55, :01.

Third Quarter

Phi_B.Scott 1 run (Elliott kick), 7:21.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 42, 11:41.

Phi_FG Elliott 41, 2:21.

A_51,563.

PhiWas
First downs1824
Total Net Yards330312
Rushes-yards34-11822-94
Passing212218
Punt Returns1-70-0
Kickoff Returns2-212-57
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int17-26-027-36-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-23-29
Punts2-37.02-42.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards6-421-4
Time of Possession32:0927:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, B.Scott 14-47, Hurts 7-44, Howard 11-26, Gainwell 1-4, Reagor 1-(minus 3). Washington, Patterson 12-57, Heinicke 2-14, Smallwood 4-12, Carter 1-6, Williams 2-4, Milne 1-1.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 17-26-0-214. Washington, Heinicke 27-36-1-247.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Goedert 6-71, B.Scott 4-39, Smith 3-54, Ward 2-35, Watkins 2-15. Washington, McLaurin 7-61, Patterson 5-41, Sims 4-48, Bates 3-35, Humphries 2-12, Smallwood 2-10, Williams 2-7, Brown 1-25, Seals-Jones 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

