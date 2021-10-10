Philadelphia337821
Carolina1050318

First Quarter

Car_FG Gonzalez 48, 11:12.

Phi_FG Elliott 30, 6:47.

Car_Tremble 5 pass from Darnold (Gonzalez kick), 3:09.

Second Quarter

Car_FG Gonzalez 43, 2:39.

Car_safety, 2:26.

Phi_FG Elliott 58, :00.

Third Quarter

Phi_Hurts 1 run (Elliott kick), :08.

Fourth Quarter

Car_FG Gonzalez 50, 8:29.

Phi_Hurts 6 run (D.Smith pass from Hurts), 2:38.

A_72,545.

PhiCar
First downs1517
Total Net Yards273267
Rushes-yards22-9130-109
Passing182158
Punt Returns1-223-39
Kickoff Returns2-463-70
Interceptions Ret.3-251-0
Comp-Att-Int22-37-121-37-3
Sacked-Yards Lost2-163-19
Punts6-46.07-32.714
Fumbles-Lost2-10-0
Penalties-Yards6-609-69
Time of Possession24:5735:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 11-45, Hurts 9-30, Gainwell 2-16. Carolina, Hubbard 24-101, Darnold 2-10, Freeman 3-2, Moore 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 22-37-1-198. Carolina, Darnold 21-37-3-177.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Smith 7-77, Sanders 5-6, Watkins 3-48, Reagor 3-24, Goedert 2-28, Gainwell 1-8, Ertz 1-7. Carolina, Moore 5-42, Hubbard 5-33, Thomas 4-40, Anderson 2-30, Marshall 2-14, Tremble 2-12, Freeman 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you