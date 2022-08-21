Philadelphia777021
Cleveland767020

First Quarter

Phi_B.Scott 1 run (Ja.Elliott kick), 7:34.

Cle_Dobbs 3 run (York kick), 3:30.

Second Quarter

Phi_Gainwell 2 run (Ja.Elliott kick), 10:55.

Cle_FG York 50, 7:50.

Cle_FG York 19, :00.

Third Quarter

Cle_Kelly 6 run (York kick), 10:08.

Phi_De.Allen 55 pass from Sinnett (Ja.Elliott kick), 3:50.

A_67,105.

PhiCle
First downs2426
Total Net Yards344403
Rushes-yards43-14432-174
Passing200229
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns1-221-19
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int18-27-021-40-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-110-0
Punts3-43.01-45.0
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalties-Yards6-506-27
Time of Possession33:0826:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Gainwell 11-46, B.Scott 10-33, Huntley 8-22, Sinnett 3-16, Brooks 6-16, Torrey 3-13, Strong 2-(minus 2). Cleveland, Kelly 14-66, Dobbs 4-47, Ford 9-31, D.Johnson 2-21, Stanton 2-5, Schwartz 1-4.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Minshew 14-17-0-142, Sinnett 4-9-0-69, Strong 0-1-0-0. Cleveland, Dobbs 14-20-0-141, Rosen 7-20-0-88.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Cain 5-66, Watkins 2-19, Reagor 2-17, Togiai 2-9, Allen 1-55, Pascal 1-15, B.Scott 1-11, Hightower 1-7, Covey 1-5, Rodgers 1-4, Brooks 1-3. Cleveland, Ford 4-26, Da.Bell 3-46, Griffin-Stewart 3-33, Harley 3-30, Schwartz 2-20, Bradley 2-10, Wims 1-32, Mitchell-Paden 1-22, D.Johnson 1-8, Stanton 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, York 55.

