|Philadelphia
|7
|7
|7
|0
|—
|21
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|7
|0
|—
|20
First Quarter
Phi_B.Scott 1 run (Ja.Elliott kick), 7:34.
Cle_Dobbs 3 run (York kick), 3:30.
Second Quarter
Phi_Gainwell 2 run (Ja.Elliott kick), 10:55.
Cle_FG York 50, 7:50.
Cle_FG York 19, :00.
Third Quarter
Cle_Kelly 6 run (York kick), 10:08.
Phi_De.Allen 55 pass from Sinnett (Ja.Elliott kick), 3:50.
A_67,105.
|Phi
|Cle
|First downs
|24
|26
|Total Net Yards
|344
|403
|Rushes-yards
|43-144
|32-174
|Passing
|200
|229
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-22
|1-19
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-27-0
|21-40-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-11
|0-0
|Punts
|3-43.0
|1-45.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-50
|6-27
|Time of Possession
|33:08
|26:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Gainwell 11-46, B.Scott 10-33, Huntley 8-22, Sinnett 3-16, Brooks 6-16, Torrey 3-13, Strong 2-(minus 2). Cleveland, Kelly 14-66, Dobbs 4-47, Ford 9-31, D.Johnson 2-21, Stanton 2-5, Schwartz 1-4.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Minshew 14-17-0-142, Sinnett 4-9-0-69, Strong 0-1-0-0. Cleveland, Dobbs 14-20-0-141, Rosen 7-20-0-88.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Cain 5-66, Watkins 2-19, Reagor 2-17, Togiai 2-9, Allen 1-55, Pascal 1-15, B.Scott 1-11, Hightower 1-7, Covey 1-5, Rodgers 1-4, Brooks 1-3. Cleveland, Ford 4-26, Da.Bell 3-46, Griffin-Stewart 3-33, Harley 3-30, Schwartz 2-20, Bradley 2-10, Wims 1-32, Mitchell-Paden 1-22, D.Johnson 1-8, Stanton 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, York 55.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.