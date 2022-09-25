Philadelphia0240024
Washington00088

Second Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 32, 14:53.

Phi_Goedert 23 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 13:18.

Phi_A.Brown 9 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 2:56.

Phi_Smith 2 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), :00.

Fourth Quarter

Was_safety, 14:06.

Was_Gibson 1 run (pass failed), 1:55.

A_64,426.

PhiWas
First downs2120
Total Net Yards400240
Rushes-yards30-7222-87
Passing328153
Punt Returns6-460-0
Kickoff Returns0-01-29
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int22-35-025-43-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-129-58
Punts6-46.1678-52.5
Fumbles-Lost1-02-1
Penalties-Yards5-524-48
Time of Possession27:0632:54

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 15-46, Hurts 9-20, Gainwell 3-6, Pascal 1-0, B.Scott 2-0. Washington, Gibson 12-38, Wentz 3-22, Samuel 3-13, McKissic 3-8, Williams 1-6.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 22-35-0-340. Washington, Wentz 25-43-0-211.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Smith 8-169, Brown 5-85, Goedert 3-26, Pascal 3-18, Calcaterra 1-40, Stoll 1-4, Sanders 1-(minus 2). Washington, Samuel 7-48, McLaurin 6-102, McKissic 6-32, Dotson 2-10, Thomas 2-5, Milne 1-12, Gibson 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

