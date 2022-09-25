|Philadelphia
|0
|24
|0
|0
|—
|24
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|8
|—
|8
Second Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 32, 14:53.
Phi_Goedert 23 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 13:18.
Phi_A.Brown 9 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 2:56.
Phi_Smith 2 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), :00.
Fourth Quarter
Was_safety, 14:06.
Was_Gibson 1 run (pass failed), 1:55.
A_64,426.
|Phi
|Was
|First downs
|21
|20
|Total Net Yards
|400
|240
|Rushes-yards
|30-72
|22-87
|Passing
|328
|153
|Punt Returns
|6-46
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-29
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-35-0
|25-43-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-12
|9-58
|Punts
|6-46.167
|8-52.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-52
|4-48
|Time of Possession
|27:06
|32:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 15-46, Hurts 9-20, Gainwell 3-6, Pascal 1-0, B.Scott 2-0. Washington, Gibson 12-38, Wentz 3-22, Samuel 3-13, McKissic 3-8, Williams 1-6.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 22-35-0-340. Washington, Wentz 25-43-0-211.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Smith 8-169, Brown 5-85, Goedert 3-26, Pascal 3-18, Calcaterra 1-40, Stoll 1-4, Sanders 1-(minus 2). Washington, Samuel 7-48, McLaurin 6-102, McKissic 6-32, Dotson 2-10, Thomas 2-5, Milne 1-12, Gibson 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
