Philadelphia0240024
Washington00088

Second Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 32, 14:53. Drive: 8 plays, 64 yards, 3:07. Key Plays: Hurts 13 pass to A.Brown on 3rd-and-6; Hurts 45 pass to Smith. Philadelphia 3, Washington 0.

Phi_Goedert 23 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 13:18. Drive: 2 plays, 24 yards, 00:45. Philadelphia 10, Washington 0.

Phi_A.Brown 9 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 2:56. Drive: 6 plays, 64 yards, 2:49. Key Play: Hurts 31 pass to Smith on 3rd-and-5. Philadelphia 17, Washington 0.

Phi_Smith 2 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), :00. Drive: 11 plays, 88 yards, 1:57. Key Plays: Hurts 4 pass to Pascal on 3rd-and-2; Hurts 15 pass to A.Brown; Hurts 16 pass to Smith; Hurts 44 pass to Smith. Philadelphia 24, Washington 0.

Fourth Quarter

Was_safety, 14:06. Drive: 1 play, -1 yards, 00:04. Philadelphia 24, Washington 2.

Was_Gibson 1 run (pass failed), 1:55. Drive: 12 plays, 87 yards, 3:10. Key Plays: Wentz 18 pass to McLaurin; Wentz 15 pass to McLaurin on 3rd-and-5; Wentz 12 pass to Milne. Philadelphia 24, Washington 8.

A_64,426.

PhiWas
FIRST DOWNS2120
Rushing35
Passing1611
Penalty24
THIRD DOWN EFF5-156-17
FOURTH DOWN EFF2-30-2
TOTAL NET YARDS400240
Total Plays6874
Avg Gain5.93.2
NET YARDS RUSHING7287
Rushes3022
Avg per rush2.43.955
NET YARDS PASSING328153
Sacked-Yds lost3-129-58
Gross-Yds passing340211
Completed-Att.22-3525-43
Had Intercepted00
Yards-Pass Play8.6322.942
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-4-42-1-1
PUNTS-Avg.6-46.1678-52.5
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE4629
Punt Returns6-460-0
Kickoff Returns0-01-29
Interceptions0-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds5-524-48
FUMBLES-Lost1-02-1
TIME OF POSSESSION27:0632:54

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 15-46, Hurts 9-20, Gainwell 3-6, Pascal 1-0, B.Scott 2-0. Washington, Gibson 12-38, Wentz 3-22, Samuel 3-13, McKissic 3-8, Williams 1-6.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 22-35-0-340. Washington, Wentz 25-43-0-211.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Smith 8-169, Brown 5-85, Goedert 3-26, Pascal 3-18, Calcaterra 1-40, Stoll 1-4, Sanders 1-(minus 2). Washington, Samuel 7-48, McLaurin 6-102, McKissic 6-32, Dotson 2-10, Thomas 2-5, Milne 1-12, Gibson 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_Philadelphia, Covey 5-34, Smith 1-12. Washington, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Philadelphia, None. Washington, Milne 1-29.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Philadelphia, Edwards 9-1-1, White 8-1-0, Graham 4-2-2.5, Bradberry 4-1-0, Gardner-Johnson 4-1-0, Epps 4-0-0, McPhearson 3-0-0, Maddox 2-3-0, Reddick 2-2-1.5, Hargrave 2-0-1, Tuipulotu 2-0-0, Cox 1-2-1.5, Sweat 1-2-1.5, Davis 1-1-0, Slay 1-0-0, M.Williams 0-2-0. Washington, Holcomb 5-4-0, Curl 5-3-0, Davis 5-1-2, Fuller 5-1-0, Allen 4-0-0, Toney 3-1-0, Forrest 3-0-0, St-Juste 3-0-0, Obada 2-1-1, Wildgoose 2-0-0, Payne 1-2-0, Bradley-King 1-1-0, McCain 1-1-0, Sweat 1-1-0, Eifler 1-0-0, Holmes 1-0-0, Potoa'e 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Philadelphia, None. Washington, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Ron Torbert, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Max Causey, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Keith Washington, BJ Tony Josselyn, Replay Denise Crudup.

