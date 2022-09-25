|Philadelphia
|0
|24
|0
|0
|—
|24
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|8
|—
|8
Second Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 32, 14:53. Drive: 8 plays, 64 yards, 3:07. Key Plays: Hurts 13 pass to A.Brown on 3rd-and-6; Hurts 45 pass to Smith. Philadelphia 3, Washington 0.
Phi_Goedert 23 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 13:18. Drive: 2 plays, 24 yards, 00:45. Philadelphia 10, Washington 0.
Phi_A.Brown 9 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 2:56. Drive: 6 plays, 64 yards, 2:49. Key Play: Hurts 31 pass to Smith on 3rd-and-5. Philadelphia 17, Washington 0.
Phi_Smith 2 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), :00. Drive: 11 plays, 88 yards, 1:57. Key Plays: Hurts 4 pass to Pascal on 3rd-and-2; Hurts 15 pass to A.Brown; Hurts 16 pass to Smith; Hurts 44 pass to Smith. Philadelphia 24, Washington 0.
Fourth Quarter
Was_safety, 14:06. Drive: 1 play, -1 yards, 00:04. Philadelphia 24, Washington 2.
Was_Gibson 1 run (pass failed), 1:55. Drive: 12 plays, 87 yards, 3:10. Key Plays: Wentz 18 pass to McLaurin; Wentz 15 pass to McLaurin on 3rd-and-5; Wentz 12 pass to Milne. Philadelphia 24, Washington 8.
A_64,426.
|Phi
|Was
|FIRST DOWNS
|21
|20
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|16
|11
|Penalty
|2
|4
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-15
|6-17
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-3
|0-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|400
|240
|Total Plays
|68
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|3.2
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|72
|87
|Rushes
|30
|22
|Avg per rush
|2.4
|3.955
|NET YARDS PASSING
|328
|153
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-12
|9-58
|Gross-Yds passing
|340
|211
|Completed-Att.
|22-35
|25-43
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|8.632
|2.942
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-4-4
|2-1-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-46.167
|8-52.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|46
|29
|Punt Returns
|6-46
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-29
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-52
|4-48
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|27:06
|32:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 15-46, Hurts 9-20, Gainwell 3-6, Pascal 1-0, B.Scott 2-0. Washington, Gibson 12-38, Wentz 3-22, Samuel 3-13, McKissic 3-8, Williams 1-6.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 22-35-0-340. Washington, Wentz 25-43-0-211.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Smith 8-169, Brown 5-85, Goedert 3-26, Pascal 3-18, Calcaterra 1-40, Stoll 1-4, Sanders 1-(minus 2). Washington, Samuel 7-48, McLaurin 6-102, McKissic 6-32, Dotson 2-10, Thomas 2-5, Milne 1-12, Gibson 1-2.
PUNT RETURNS_Philadelphia, Covey 5-34, Smith 1-12. Washington, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Philadelphia, None. Washington, Milne 1-29.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Philadelphia, Edwards 9-1-1, White 8-1-0, Graham 4-2-2.5, Bradberry 4-1-0, Gardner-Johnson 4-1-0, Epps 4-0-0, McPhearson 3-0-0, Maddox 2-3-0, Reddick 2-2-1.5, Hargrave 2-0-1, Tuipulotu 2-0-0, Cox 1-2-1.5, Sweat 1-2-1.5, Davis 1-1-0, Slay 1-0-0, M.Williams 0-2-0. Washington, Holcomb 5-4-0, Curl 5-3-0, Davis 5-1-2, Fuller 5-1-0, Allen 4-0-0, Toney 3-1-0, Forrest 3-0-0, St-Juste 3-0-0, Obada 2-1-1, Wildgoose 2-0-0, Payne 1-2-0, Bradley-King 1-1-0, McCain 1-1-0, Sweat 1-1-0, Eifler 1-0-0, Holmes 1-0-0, Potoa'e 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Philadelphia, None. Washington, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Ron Torbert, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Max Causey, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Keith Washington, BJ Tony Josselyn, Replay Denise Crudup.
