Philadelphia0107825
Chicago067720

Second Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 32, 11:50.

Chi_Montgomery 9 run (kick failed), 6:47.

Phi_Hurts 22 run (Elliott kick), :43.

Third Quarter

Phi_Hurts 1 run (Elliott kick), 12:19.

Chi_Montgomery 10 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 8:45.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_Hurts 1 run (Hurts run), 4:20.

Chi_Pringle 35 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 2:43.

PhiChi
First downs2015
Total Net Yards421248
Rushes-yards33-11230-157
Passing30991
Punt Returns1-72-24
Kickoff Returns3-922-53
Interceptions Ret.0-02-18
Comp-Att-Int22-37-214-22-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-66-61
Punts2-45.06-42.0
Fumbles-Lost1-14-1
Penalties-Yards2-256-30
Time of Possession30:0129:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Hurts 17-61, Sanders 11-42, Gainwell 3-5, Watkins 2-4. Chicago, Fields 15-95, Montgomery 12-53, Evans 2-9, V.Jones 1-0.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 22-37-2-315. Chicago, Fields 14-21-0-152, Peterman 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Brown 9-181, Smith 5-126, Watkins 4-6, Gainwell 2-9, Stoll 1-6, Sanders 1-(minus 13). Chicago, Kmet 4-25, Montgomery 3-38, Pringle 2-39, Webster 2-14, St. Brown 1-20, Pettis 1-13, V.Jones 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 38.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

