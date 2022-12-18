|Philadelphia
|0
|10
|7
|8
|—
|25
|Chicago
|0
|6
|7
|7
|—
|20
Second Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 32, 11:50.
Chi_Montgomery 9 run (kick failed), 6:47.
Phi_Hurts 22 run (Elliott kick), :43.
Third Quarter
Phi_Hurts 1 run (Elliott kick), 12:19.
Chi_Montgomery 10 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 8:45.
Fourth Quarter
Phi_Hurts 1 run (Hurts run), 4:20.
Chi_Pringle 35 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 2:43.
|Phi
|Chi
|First downs
|20
|15
|Total Net Yards
|421
|248
|Rushes-yards
|33-112
|30-157
|Passing
|309
|91
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|2-24
|Kickoff Returns
|3-92
|2-53
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-18
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-37-2
|14-22-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|6-61
|Punts
|2-45.0
|6-42.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|4-1
|Penalties-Yards
|2-25
|6-30
|Time of Possession
|30:01
|29:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Hurts 17-61, Sanders 11-42, Gainwell 3-5, Watkins 2-4. Chicago, Fields 15-95, Montgomery 12-53, Evans 2-9, V.Jones 1-0.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 22-37-2-315. Chicago, Fields 14-21-0-152, Peterman 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Brown 9-181, Smith 5-126, Watkins 4-6, Gainwell 2-9, Stoll 1-6, Sanders 1-(minus 13). Chicago, Kmet 4-25, Montgomery 3-38, Pringle 2-39, Webster 2-14, St. Brown 1-20, Pettis 1-13, V.Jones 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 38.
