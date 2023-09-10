|Philadelphia
|16
|0
|3
|6
|—
|25
|New England
|0
|14
|0
|6
|—
|20
First Quarter
Phi_FG J.Elliott 32, 7:42.
Phi_Slay 70 interception return (J.Elliott kick), 4:56.
Phi_D.Smith 5 pass from Hurts (kick failed), 2:39.
Second Quarter
NE_Henry 9 pass from Mac.Jones (Ryland kick), 4:34.
NE_Bourne 19 pass from Mac.Jones (Ryland kick), :25.
Third Quarter
Phi_FG J.Elliott 56, 8:48.
Fourth Quarter
Phi_FG J.Elliott 48, 13:21.
Phi_FG J.Elliott 51, 5:33.
NE_Bourne 11 pass from Mac.Jones (pass failed), 3:37.
A_64,628.
|Phi
|NE
|First downs
|17
|24
|Total Net Yards
|251
|382
|Rushes-yards
|25-97
|22-76
|Passing
|154
|306
|Punt Returns
|2-30
|3-21
|Kickoff Returns
|1-11
|2-62
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-70
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-33-0
|35-54-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-16
|2-10
|Punts
|4-49.25
|5-45.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-49
|7-50
|Time of Possession
|30:48
|29:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Gainwell 14-54, Hurts 9-37, Scott 1-3, Swift 1-3. New England, Elliott 7-29, Stevenson 12-25, Mac.Jones 2-15, Montgomery 1-7.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 22-33-0-170. New England, Mac.Jones 35-54-1-316.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, A.Brown 7-79, D.Smith 7-47, Gainwell 4-20, Watkins 2-17, Scott 1-7, Swift 1-0. New England, Bourne 6-64, Stevenson 6-64, Henry 5-56, Elliott 5-14, Douglas 4-40, Smith-Schuster 4-33, Gesicki 3-36, Montgomery 2-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.