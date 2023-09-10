Philadelphia1603625
New England0140620

First Quarter

Phi_FG J.Elliott 32, 7:42.

Phi_Slay 70 interception return (J.Elliott kick), 4:56.

Phi_D.Smith 5 pass from Hurts (kick failed), 2:39.

Second Quarter

NE_Henry 9 pass from Mac.Jones (Ryland kick), 4:34.

NE_Bourne 19 pass from Mac.Jones (Ryland kick), :25.

Third Quarter

Phi_FG J.Elliott 56, 8:48.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_FG J.Elliott 48, 13:21.

Phi_FG J.Elliott 51, 5:33.

NE_Bourne 11 pass from Mac.Jones (pass failed), 3:37.

A_64,628.

PhiNE
First downs1724
Total Net Yards251382
Rushes-yards25-9722-76
Passing154306
Punt Returns2-303-21
Kickoff Returns1-112-62
Interceptions Ret.1-700-0
Comp-Att-Int22-33-035-54-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-162-10
Punts4-49.255-45.2
Fumbles-Lost1-12-1
Penalties-Yards5-497-50
Time of Possession30:4829:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Gainwell 14-54, Hurts 9-37, Scott 1-3, Swift 1-3. New England, Elliott 7-29, Stevenson 12-25, Mac.Jones 2-15, Montgomery 1-7.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 22-33-0-170. New England, Mac.Jones 35-54-1-316.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, A.Brown 7-79, D.Smith 7-47, Gainwell 4-20, Watkins 2-17, Scott 1-7, Swift 1-0. New England, Bourne 6-64, Stevenson 6-64, Henry 5-56, Elliott 5-14, Douglas 4-40, Smith-Schuster 4-33, Gesicki 3-36, Montgomery 2-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

