|Dallas
|0
|3
|7
|7
|—
|17
|Philadelphia
|0
|20
|0
|6
|—
|26
Second Quarter
Phi_Sanders 5 run (J.Elliott kick), 14:55. Drive: 15 plays, 80 yards, 7:36. Key Plays: Hurts 21 pass to Stoll; Gainwell 2 run on 3rd-and-5; Hurts 11 pass to A.Brown on 4th-and-3; Hurts 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Hurts 8 pass to A.Brown on 3rd-and-12. Philadelphia 7, Dallas 0.
Phi_A.Brown 15 pass from Hurts (J.Elliott kick), 10:40. Drive: 7 plays, 44 yards, 4:07. Key Play: Gardner-Johnson 0 interception return to Dallas 44. Philadelphia 14, Dallas 0.
Phi_FG J.Elliott 51, 7:53. Drive: 4 plays, 1 yard, 1:31. Philadelphia 17, Dallas 0.
Phi_FG J.Elliott 34, 1:47. Drive: 8 plays, 30 yards, 3:27. Key Plays: Slay -2 interception return to Dallas 46; Hurts 11 pass to D.Smith; Sanders 7 run on 3rd-and-2; Hurts 12 run on 3rd-and-18. Philadelphia 20, Dallas 0.
Dal_FG Maher 30, :29. Drive: 10 plays, 29 yards, 1:18. Key Plays: Turpin kick return to Philadelphia 41; Rush 11 pass to Hendershot; E.Elliott 9 run on 3rd-and-1. Philadelphia 20, Dallas 3.
Third Quarter
Dal_E.Elliott 14 run (Maher kick), 8:19. Drive: 9 plays, 79 yards, 4:28. Key Plays: Rush 10 pass to McKeon; Rush 22 pass to Ferguson. Philadelphia 20, Dallas 10.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_Ferguson 7 pass from Rush (Maher kick), 14:39. Drive: 15 plays, 93 yards, 7:07. Key Plays: E.Elliott 6 run on 3rd-and-2; E.Elliott 6 run on 3rd-and-1; Rush 13 pass to Lamb; Rush 10 pass to N.Brown; Rush 16 pass to Lamb; E.Elliott 12 run. Philadelphia 20, Dallas 17.
Phi_D.Smith 7 pass from Hurts (run failed), 7:02. Drive: 14 plays, 76 yards, 7:37. Key Plays: Sanders 13 run; Hurts 5 run on 3rd-and-4; Gainwell 5 run on 3rd-and-4; Hurts 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Hurts 22 pass to A.Brown. Philadelphia 26, Dallas 17.
A_69,879.
|Dal
|Phi
|FIRST DOWNS
|21
|22
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|12
|9
|Penalty
|1
|4
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-10
|6-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|315
|268
|Total Plays
|64
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|3.9
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|134
|136
|Rushes
|26
|39
|Avg per rush
|5.154
|3.487
|NET YARDS PASSING
|181
|132
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|4-23
|Gross-Yds passing
|181
|155
|Completed-Att.
|18-38
|15-25
|Had Intercepted
|3
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.763
|4.552
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-4-4
|6-5-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|2-59.5
|4-46.75
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|132
|27
|Punt Returns
|3-36
|1-14
|Kickoff Returns
|3-96
|0-0
|Interceptions
|0-0
|3-13
|PENALTIES-Yds
|10-72
|2-10
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|25:30
|34:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 13-81, Pollard 11-44, Lamb 2-9. Philadelphia, Sanders 18-71, Hurts 9-27, Gainwell 5-25, B.Scott 6-16, Watkins 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Dallas, Rush 18-38-3-181. Philadelphia, Hurts 15-25-0-155.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 5-68, Ferguson 4-40, Hendershot 2-22, Gallup 2-18, Pollard 2-8, N.Brown 1-10, McKeon 1-10, Elliott 1-5. Philadelphia, Brown 5-67, Smith 5-44, Goedert 2-22, Stoll 1-21, Sanders 1-1, Watkins 1-0.
PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, Turpin 3-36. Philadelphia, Covey 1-14.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, Turpin 3-96. Philadelphia, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Hooker 10-2-0, Lawrence 6-2-0, Parsons 3-4-0, Vander Esch 3-4-0, Golston 3-0-1, A.Brown 3-0-0, Gallimore 3-0-0, Wilson 2-3-1, Kearse 2-3-0, Fowler 2-0-1, Diggs 1-2-0, Lewis 1-2-0, Armstrong 1-1-1, Bohanna 1-0-0, N.Brown 1-0-0, Gallup 1-0-0, Lamb 1-0-0, Odighizuwa 1-0-0, Barr 0-2-0, Hill 0-1-0. Philadelphia, Edwards 6-8-0, Epps 5-0-0, White 4-4-0, Gardner-Johnson 3-1-0, Bradberry 3-0-0, Wallace 2-2-0, Hargrave 2-0-0, Cox 1-3-0, Maddox 1-1-0, Slay 1-1-0, Sweat 1-1-0, Davis 1-0-0, P.Johnson 1-0-0, Reddick 1-0-0, Tuipulotu 1-0-0, M.Williams 0-2-0, Graham 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, None. Philadelphia, Gardner-Johnson 2-15, Slay 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 59.
OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Alan Eck, HL Robin DeLorenzo, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Jabir Walker, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay James Nicholson.
