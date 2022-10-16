Dallas037717
Philadelphia0200626

Second Quarter

Phi_Sanders 5 run (J.Elliott kick), 14:55.

Phi_A.Brown 15 pass from Hurts (J.Elliott kick), 10:40.

Phi_FG J.Elliott 51, 7:53.

Phi_FG J.Elliott 34, 1:47.

Dal_FG Maher 30, :29.

Third Quarter

Dal_E.Elliott 14 run (Maher kick), 8:19.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Ferguson 7 pass from Rush (Maher kick), 14:39.

Phi_D.Smith 7 pass from Hurts (run failed), 7:02.

A_69,879.

DalPhi
First downs2122
Total Net Yards315268
Rushes-yards26-13439-136
Passing181132
Punt Returns3-361-14
Kickoff Returns3-960-0
Interceptions Ret.0-03-13
Comp-Att-Int18-38-315-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-04-23
Punts2-59.54-46.75
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalties-Yards10-722-10
Time of Possession25:3034:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 13-81, Pollard 11-44, Lamb 2-9. Philadelphia, Sanders 18-71, Hurts 9-27, Gainwell 5-25, B.Scott 6-16, Watkins 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_Dallas, Rush 18-38-3-181. Philadelphia, Hurts 15-25-0-155.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 5-68, Ferguson 4-40, Hendershot 2-22, Gallup 2-18, Pollard 2-8, N.Brown 1-10, McKeon 1-10, Elliott 1-5. Philadelphia, Brown 5-67, Smith 5-44, Goedert 2-22, Stoll 1-21, Sanders 1-1, Watkins 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 59.

