|Dallas
|0
|3
|7
|7
|—
|17
|Philadelphia
|0
|20
|0
|6
|—
|26
Second Quarter
Phi_Sanders 5 run (J.Elliott kick), 14:55.
Phi_A.Brown 15 pass from Hurts (J.Elliott kick), 10:40.
Phi_FG J.Elliott 51, 7:53.
Phi_FG J.Elliott 34, 1:47.
Dal_FG Maher 30, :29.
Third Quarter
Dal_E.Elliott 14 run (Maher kick), 8:19.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_Ferguson 7 pass from Rush (Maher kick), 14:39.
Phi_D.Smith 7 pass from Hurts (run failed), 7:02.
A_69,879.
|Dal
|Phi
|First downs
|21
|22
|Total Net Yards
|315
|268
|Rushes-yards
|26-134
|39-136
|Passing
|181
|132
|Punt Returns
|3-36
|1-14
|Kickoff Returns
|3-96
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-13
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-38-3
|15-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|4-23
|Punts
|2-59.5
|4-46.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-72
|2-10
|Time of Possession
|25:30
|34:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 13-81, Pollard 11-44, Lamb 2-9. Philadelphia, Sanders 18-71, Hurts 9-27, Gainwell 5-25, B.Scott 6-16, Watkins 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Dallas, Rush 18-38-3-181. Philadelphia, Hurts 15-25-0-155.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Lamb 5-68, Ferguson 4-40, Hendershot 2-22, Gallup 2-18, Pollard 2-8, N.Brown 1-10, McKeon 1-10, Elliott 1-5. Philadelphia, Brown 5-67, Smith 5-44, Goedert 2-22, Stoll 1-21, Sanders 1-1, Watkins 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 59.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.