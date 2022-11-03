|Philadelphia
|7
|7
|7
|8
|—
|29
|Houston
|7
|7
|3
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
Hou_Quitoriano 2 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 9:37.
Phi_Sanders 2 run (Elliott kick), 1:33.
Second Quarter
Phi_Gainwell 4 run (Elliott kick), 4:32.
Hou_Moore 13 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), :37.
Third Quarter
Phi_Brown 17 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 8:04.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 30, 1:15.
Fourth Quarter
Phi_Goedert 4 pass from Hurts (Hurts run), 11:22.
A_68,831.
|Phi
|Hou
|First downs
|24
|20
|Total Net Yards
|360
|303
|Rushes-yards
|31-143
|32-168
|Passing
|217
|135
|Punt Returns
|1-8
|1--2
|Kickoff Returns
|2-30
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-47
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-27-0
|13-22-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-26
|3-19
|Punts
|3-49.667
|4-52.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-31
|4-28
|Time of Possession
|28:13
|31:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 17-93, Hurts 9-23, Gainwell 4-22, B.Scott 1-5. Houston, Pierce 27-139, Mills 3-18, Burkhead 1-9, Moore 1-2.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 21-27-0-243. Houston, Mills 13-22-2-154.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Goedert 8-100, Brown 4-59, Gainwell 3-16, Watkins 2-25, Smith 2-22, Stoll 1-13, Pascal 1-8. Houston, Moore 4-43, Dorsett 3-69, O.Howard 1-14, T.Johnson 1-8, Camp 1-7, Burkhead 1-6, Jordan 1-5, Quitoriano 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 54.
