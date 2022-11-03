Philadelphia777829
Houston773017

First Quarter

Hou_Quitoriano 2 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 9:37.

Phi_Sanders 2 run (Elliott kick), 1:33.

Second Quarter

Phi_Gainwell 4 run (Elliott kick), 4:32.

Hou_Moore 13 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), :37.

Third Quarter

Phi_Brown 17 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 8:04.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 30, 1:15.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_Goedert 4 pass from Hurts (Hurts run), 11:22.

A_68,831.

PhiHou
First downs2420
Total Net Yards360303
Rushes-yards31-14332-168
Passing217135
Punt Returns1-81--2
Kickoff Returns2-300-0
Interceptions Ret.2-470-0
Comp-Att-Int21-27-013-22-2
Sacked-Yards Lost4-263-19
Punts3-49.6674-52.0
Fumbles-Lost2-10-0
Penalties-Yards4-314-28
Time of Possession28:1331:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 17-93, Hurts 9-23, Gainwell 4-22, B.Scott 1-5. Houston, Pierce 27-139, Mills 3-18, Burkhead 1-9, Moore 1-2.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 21-27-0-243. Houston, Mills 13-22-2-154.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Goedert 8-100, Brown 4-59, Gainwell 3-16, Watkins 2-25, Smith 2-22, Stoll 1-13, Pascal 1-8. Houston, Moore 4-43, Dorsett 3-69, O.Howard 1-14, T.Johnson 1-8, Camp 1-7, Burkhead 1-6, Jordan 1-5, Quitoriano 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 54.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

