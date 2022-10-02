Jacksonville1400721
Philadelphia0200929

First Quarter

Jac_Cisco 59 interception return (Patterson kick), 11:15.

Jac_Agnew 4 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 3:50.

Second Quarter

Phi_Hurts 3 run (Elliott kick), 9:13.

Phi_Sanders 10 run (Elliott kick), 3:55.

Phi_Gainwell 10 run (kick failed), :26.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 28, 13:42.

Phi_Sanders 5 run (pass failed), 8:49.

Jac_Agnew 8 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 7:19.

JacPhi
First downs1325
Total Net Yards218401
Rushes-yards19-7150-210
Passing147191
Punt Returns2-81-2
Kickoff Returns3-703-69
Interceptions Ret.1-591-5
Comp-Att-Int11-23-116-25-1
Sacked-Yards Lost4-272-13
Punts3-53.3333-44.667
Fumbles-Lost5-41-0
Penalties-Yards4-383-20
Time of Possession20:0939:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, Etienne 8-32, J.Robinson 8-29, Lawrence 2-7, Kirk 1-3. Philadelphia, Sanders 27-134, Hurts 16-38, Sermon 2-19, Gainwell 5-19.

PASSING_Jacksonville, Lawrence 11-23-1-174. Philadelphia, Hurts 16-25-1-204.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Agnew 4-50, Kirk 2-60, Hasty 2-22, Arnold 1-26, Engram 1-16, Manhertz 1-0. Philadelphia, Brown 5-95, Goedert 5-72, Smith 3-17, Sanders 2-22, Gainwell 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

