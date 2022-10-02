|Jacksonville
|14
|0
|0
|7
|—
|21
|Philadelphia
|0
|20
|0
|9
|—
|29
First Quarter
Jac_Cisco 59 interception return (Patterson kick), 11:15.
Jac_Agnew 4 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 3:50.
Second Quarter
Phi_Hurts 3 run (Elliott kick), 9:13.
Phi_Sanders 10 run (Elliott kick), 3:55.
Phi_Gainwell 10 run (kick failed), :26.
Fourth Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 28, 13:42.
Phi_Sanders 5 run (pass failed), 8:49.
Jac_Agnew 8 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 7:19.
|Jac
|Phi
|First downs
|13
|25
|Total Net Yards
|218
|401
|Rushes-yards
|19-71
|50-210
|Passing
|147
|191
|Punt Returns
|2-8
|1-2
|Kickoff Returns
|3-70
|3-69
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-59
|1-5
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-23-1
|16-25-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-27
|2-13
|Punts
|3-53.333
|3-44.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|5-4
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-38
|3-20
|Time of Possession
|20:09
|39:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Jacksonville, Etienne 8-32, J.Robinson 8-29, Lawrence 2-7, Kirk 1-3. Philadelphia, Sanders 27-134, Hurts 16-38, Sermon 2-19, Gainwell 5-19.
PASSING_Jacksonville, Lawrence 11-23-1-174. Philadelphia, Hurts 16-25-1-204.
RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Agnew 4-50, Kirk 2-60, Hasty 2-22, Arnold 1-26, Engram 1-16, Manhertz 1-0. Philadelphia, Brown 5-95, Goedert 5-72, Smith 3-17, Sanders 2-22, Gainwell 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.