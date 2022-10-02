Jacksonville1400721
Philadelphia0200929

First Quarter

Jac_Cisco 59 interception return (Patterson kick), 11:15. Jacksonville 7, Philadelphia 0.

Jac_Agnew 4 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 3:50. Drive: 8 plays, 72 yards, 4:32. Key Plays: Lawrence 24 pass to Agnew on 3rd-and-5; Lawrence 26 pass to Arnold. Jacksonville 14, Philadelphia 0.

Second Quarter

Phi_Hurts 3 run (Elliott kick), 9:13. Drive: 7 plays, 57 yards, 4:13. Key Plays: Hurts 18 pass to A.Brown; Hurts 26 pass to Goedert; Hurts 13 run on 3rd-and-16. Jacksonville 14, Philadelphia 7.

Phi_Sanders 10 run (Elliott kick), 3:55. Drive: 9 plays, 66 yards, 4:29. Key Plays: Sanders 13 run; Hurts 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Sermon 14 run. Jacksonville 14, Philadelphia 14.

Phi_Gainwell 10 run (kick failed), :26. Drive: 8 plays, 35 yards, 2:34. Key Plays: Hurts 13 pass to A.Brown; Sanders 10 run; Sanders 1 run on 3rd-and-2; Hurts 2 run on 4th-and-1. Philadelphia 20, Jacksonville 14.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 28, 13:42. Drive: 11 plays, 78 yards, 5:35. Key Plays: Bradberry 5 interception return to Philadelphia 12; Sanders 35 run. Philadelphia 23, Jacksonville 14.

Phi_Sanders 5 run (pass failed), 8:49. Drive: 6 plays, 24 yards, 3:17. Key Play: Hurts 7 pass to D.Smith on 3rd-and-5. Philadelphia 29, Jacksonville 14.

Jac_Agnew 8 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 7:19. Drive: 7 plays, 68 yards, 1:30. Key Plays: Agnew kick return to Jacksonville 32; Lawrence 15 pass to Kirk; Lawrence 45 pass to Kirk on 3rd-and-10. Philadelphia 29, Jacksonville 21.

JacPhi
FIRST DOWNS1325
Rushing314
Passing98
Penalty13
THIRD DOWN EFF2-74-15
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-13-5
TOTAL NET YARDS218401
Total Plays4677
Avg Gain4.75.2
NET YARDS RUSHING71210
Rushes1950
Avg per rush3.7374.2
NET YARDS PASSING147191
Sacked-Yds lost4-272-13
Gross-Yds passing174204
Completed-Att.11-2316-25
Had Intercepted11
Yards-Pass Play5.4447.074
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-2-16-4-3
PUNTS-Avg.3-53.3333-44.667
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE13776
Punt Returns2-81-2
Kickoff Returns3-703-69
Interceptions1-591-5
PENALTIES-Yds4-383-20
FUMBLES-Lost5-41-0
TIME OF POSSESSION20:0939:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, Etienne 8-32, J.Robinson 8-29, Lawrence 2-7, Kirk 1-3. Philadelphia, Sanders 27-134, Hurts 16-38, Sermon 2-19, Gainwell 5-19.

PASSING_Jacksonville, Lawrence 11-23-1-174. Philadelphia, Hurts 16-25-1-204.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Agnew 4-50, Kirk 2-60, Hasty 2-22, Arnold 1-26, Engram 1-16, Manhertz 1-0. Philadelphia, Brown 5-95, Goedert 5-72, Smith 3-17, Sanders 2-22, Gainwell 1-(minus 2).

PUNT RETURNS_Jacksonville, Agnew 2-8. Philadelphia, Covey 1-2.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Jacksonville, Agnew 3-70. Philadelphia, Covey 3-69.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Jacksonville, Oluokun 13-2-0, Lloyd 5-10-0, Griffin 4-2-0, Robertson-Harris 3-5-0, Allen 3-4-1, Jenkins 3-3-0, Hamilton 3-2-0, Walker 3-2-0, Cisco 2-1-0, Campbell 1-3-0, Agnew 1-0-0, Key 1-0-0, Dari.Williams 1-0-0, Gotsis 0-4-.5, Smoot 0-1-.5. Philadelphia, Edwards 4-2-1, Reddick 4-0-2, Sweat 3-1-0, White 3-1-0, Davis 2-2-0, Bradberry 2-0-0, Gardner-Johnson 2-0-0, J.Scott 1-2-0, Cox 1-1-1, Epps 1-0-0, Hargrave 1-0-0, P.Johnson 1-0-0, Graham 0-3-0, Tuipulotu 0-1-0, M.Williams 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Jacksonville, Cisco 1-59. Philadelphia, Bradberry 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Terry Killens, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Anthony Flemming, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you