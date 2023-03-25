|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Philadelphia, Bellows 3 (Tippett, Laughton), 10:10. 2, Philadelphia, Laughton 18 (Ristolainen), 19:24.
Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Foerster 3 (Farabee, Cates), 18:41 (en).
Shots on Goal_Detroit 8-8-13_29. Philadelphia 6-8-8_22.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 7; Philadelphia 0 of 3.
Goalies_Detroit, Nedeljkovic 2-5-2 (21 shots-19 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 20-21-10 (29-29).
A_18,216 (19,543). T_2:24.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Libor Suchanek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.