|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|5
|8
|Schwarber lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.219
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Stott ss
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Altuve 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Díaz 2b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Peña ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Dubón ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Hensley 3b-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Vázquez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|020_3
|9
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
LOB_Philadelphia 8, Houston 2. 2B_Stott (19), Marsh (8). HR_Schwarber (45), off McCullers Jr.; Stott (10), off Urquidy; Schwarber (46), off Urquidy. RBIs_Schwarber 2 (94), Stott (49). CS_Realmuto (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins 2, Bohm, Schwarber 2); Houston 1 (Tucker). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 6; Houston 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Harper. GIDP_Hoskins, Realmuto.
DP_Houston 2 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel; Peña, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 11-13
|6
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|88
|3.25
|Alvarado, H, 22
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.18
|Eflin, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.04
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr., L, 4-2
|6
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|94
|2.27
|Urquidy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|44
|3.94
|P.Maton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|3.58
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:59. A_32,324 (41,168).
