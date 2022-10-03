PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3339358
Schwarber lf322220.219
Hoskins 1b400012.247
Harper dh401001.287
Realmuto c401001.275
Bohm 3b400001.281
Castellanos rf300011.265
Marsh cf402001.291
Segura 2b400001.279
Stott ss313110.237

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29020012
Altuve 2b200001.296
Díaz 2b-3b200001.247
Peña ss200002.251
Dubón ss200000.203
Alvarez dh301002.301
Bregman 3b200000.259
Hensley 3b-2b101000.321
Tucker rf300001.257
Gurriel 1b300000.241
Mancini lf300001.182
Meyers cf300002.214
Maldonado c200002.185
Vázquez c100000.238

Philadelphia100000020_390
Houston000000000_020

LOB_Philadelphia 8, Houston 2. 2B_Stott (19), Marsh (8). HR_Schwarber (45), off McCullers Jr.; Stott (10), off Urquidy; Schwarber (46), off Urquidy. RBIs_Schwarber 2 (94), Stott (49). CS_Realmuto (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins 2, Bohm, Schwarber 2); Houston 1 (Tucker). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 6; Houston 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Harper. GIDP_Hoskins, Realmuto.

DP_Houston 2 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel; Peña, Altuve, Gurriel).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, W, 11-1362-320009883.25
Alvarado, H, 2211-300003193.18
Eflin, S, 1-1100000144.04
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
McCullers Jr., L, 4-2661115942.27
Urquidy222221443.94
P.Maton110022293.58

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:59. A_32,324 (41,168).

