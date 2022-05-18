|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|0
|11
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.151
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|3
|12
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.231
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.279
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Schwarber dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Herrera lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.120
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
|Philadelphia
|101
|100
|00x_3
|5
|1
E_Bohm (6). LOB_San Diego 3, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Cronenworth (6), Herrera (6). HR_Hoskins (7), off Snell. RBIs_Realmuto (8), Hoskins (20), Herrera (8).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Kim); Philadelphia 3 (Quinn, Herrera, Schwarber). RISP_San Diego 0 for 1; Philadelphia 1 for 5.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|84
|7.36
|Stammen
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.77
|Martinez
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|50
|3.89
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 2-3
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|97
|3.49
|Alvarado, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|6.75
|Knebel, S, 8-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 1-0. WP_Stammen.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:44. A_27,655 (42,792).
