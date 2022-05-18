San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30040011
Cronenworth 2b401001.206
Kim ss401002.218
Machado 3b401000.353
Hosmer 1b300000.338
Voit dh300002.167
Myers rf300001.232
Profar lf301000.190
Alfaro c300003.250
Grisham cf300002.151

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29353312
Hoskins 1b321111.231
Bohm 3b400002.302
Castellanos rf300013.279
Segura 2b400000.297
Realmuto c401100.238
Schwarber dh211011.188
Camargo ss301002.250
Herrera lf301101.263
Quinn cf300002.120

San Diego000000000_040
Philadelphia10110000x_351

E_Bohm (6). LOB_San Diego 3, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Cronenworth (6), Herrera (6). HR_Hoskins (7), off Snell. RBIs_Realmuto (8), Hoskins (20), Herrera (8).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Kim); Philadelphia 3 (Quinn, Herrera, Schwarber). RISP_San Diego 0 for 1; Philadelphia 1 for 5.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell, L, 0-132-333335847.36
Stammen1-30000162.77
Martinez420006503.89
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, W, 2-3740009973.49
Alvarado, H, 5100002156.75
Knebel, S, 8-1010000043.38

Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 1-0. WP_Stammen.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:44. A_27,655 (42,792).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

