|San Diego
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Philadelphia
|101
|100
|00x
|—
|3
E_Bohm (6). LOB_San Diego 3, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Cronenworth (6), Herrera (6). HR_Hoskins (7).
WP_Stammen.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:44. A_27,655 (42,792).
