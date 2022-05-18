San DiegoPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30040Totals29353
Cronenworth 2b4010Hoskins 1b3211
Kim ss4010Bohm 3b4000
Machado 3b4010Castellanos rf3000
Hosmer 1b3000Segura 2b4000
Voit dh3000Realmuto c4011
Myers rf3000Schwarber dh2110
Profar lf3010Camargo ss3010
Alfaro c3000Herrera lf3011
Grisham cf3000Quinn cf3000

San Diego0000000000
Philadelphia10110000x3

E_Bohm (6). LOB_San Diego 3, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Cronenworth (6), Herrera (6). HR_Hoskins (7).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Snell L,0-132-333335
Stammen1-300001
Martinez420006
Philadelphia
Wheeler W,2-3740009
Alvarado H,5100002
Knebel S,8-10100000

WP_Stammen.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:44. A_27,655 (42,792).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you