St. LouisPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29020Totals333113
Edman ss-cf4010Schwarber lf4111
Burleson lf3000Turner ss3111
Goldschmidt 1b4010Castellanos rf4010
Arenado dh4000Harper dh3011
Contreras c4000Bohm 1b4000
Gorman 2b2000Realmuto c4020
J.Walker rf2000Stott 2b4010
Palacios cf2000Sosa 3b4010
Baker ph1000Rojas cf3130
Winn ss0000
Motter 3b3000

St. Louis0000000000
Philadelphia10001010x3

E_Palacios (1). DP_St. Louis 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Edman (21), Goldschmidt (26), Rojas (6), Realmuto (26). HR_Schwarber (36). SF_Turner (1).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Rom L,0-251-352216
Barnes2-331100
King2-320000
Naile11-310000
Philadelphia
Nola W,12-8710019
Alvarado H,8100012
Kimbrel S,20-22110011

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:42. A_41,141 (42,901).

