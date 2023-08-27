|St. Louis
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|11
|3
|Edman ss-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Burleson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arenado dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gorman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.Walker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Palacios cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Baker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas cf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Winn ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Motter 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|010
|10x
|—
|3
E_Palacios (1). DP_St. Louis 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Edman (21), Goldschmidt (26), Rojas (6), Realmuto (26). HR_Schwarber (36). SF_Turner (1).
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:42. A_41,141 (42,901).
