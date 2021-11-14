|Philadelphia
|10
|10
|7
|3
|—
|30
|Denver
|0
|10
|3
|0
|—
|13
First Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 30, 10:13.
Phi_Smith 36 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 3:16.
Second Quarter
Den_Gordon 1 run (McManus kick), 13:38.
Den_FG McManus 21, 9:39.
Phi_Smith 5 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 3:07.
Phi_FG Elliott 52, :05.
Third Quarter
Den_FG McManus 28, 4:51.
Phi_Slay 82 fumble return (Elliott kick), :00.
Fourth Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 23, 7:36.
|Phi
|Den
|First downs
|22
|17
|Total Net Yards
|386
|326
|Rushes-yards
|40-214
|18-110
|Passing
|172
|216
|Punt Returns
|2-9
|2-27
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-17
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-23-1
|22-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|1-14
|Punts
|3-51.333
|4-53.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-89
|4-29
|Time of Possession
|34:58
|25:02
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Howard 12-83, B.Scott 11-81, Hurts 13-53, Gainwell 2-5, Herbig 1-0, Reagor 1-(minus 8). Denver, J.Williams 8-63, Gordon 9-44, Jeudy 1-3.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 16-23-1-178. Denver, Bridgewater 22-36-0-230.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Smith 4-66, Watkins 4-33, Goedert 2-28, B.Scott 2-24, Stoll 2-6, Reagor 1-12, Gainwell 1-9. Denver, Jeudy 6-52, Fant 5-59, Okwuegbunam 3-77, T.Patrick 3-14, Sutton 2-29, J.Williams 2-1, Gordon 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 22.