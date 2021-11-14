Philadelphia10107330
Denver0103013

First Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 30, 10:13.

Phi_Smith 36 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 3:16.

Second Quarter

Den_Gordon 1 run (McManus kick), 13:38.

Den_FG McManus 21, 9:39.

Phi_Smith 5 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 3:07.

Phi_FG Elliott 52, :05.

Third Quarter

Den_FG McManus 28, 4:51.

Phi_Slay 82 fumble return (Elliott kick), :00.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 23, 7:36.

PhiDen
First downs2217
Total Net Yards386326
Rushes-yards40-21418-110
Passing172216
Punt Returns2-92-27
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.0-01-17
Comp-Att-Int16-23-122-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-61-14
Punts3-51.3334-53.0
Fumbles-Lost2-02-1
Penalties-Yards7-894-29
Time of Possession34:5825:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Howard 12-83, B.Scott 11-81, Hurts 13-53, Gainwell 2-5, Herbig 1-0, Reagor 1-(minus 8). Denver, J.Williams 8-63, Gordon 9-44, Jeudy 1-3.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 16-23-1-178. Denver, Bridgewater 22-36-0-230.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Smith 4-66, Watkins 4-33, Goedert 2-28, B.Scott 2-24, Stoll 2-6, Reagor 1-12, Gainwell 1-9. Denver, Jeudy 6-52, Fant 5-59, Okwuegbunam 3-77, T.Patrick 3-14, Sutton 2-29, J.Williams 2-1, Gordon 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 22.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you