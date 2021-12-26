N.Y. Giants030710
Philadelphia03171434

Second Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 54, 11:41. Drive: 11 plays, 39 yards, 4:43. Key Plays: Fromm 8 pass to Booker on 3rd-and-4; Fromm 8 pass to Toney on 3rd-and-2. N.Y. Giants 3, Philadelphia 0.

Phi_FG Elliott 22, 1:57. Drive: 7 plays, 56 yards, 2:53. Key Plays: Hurts 46 pass to D.Smith; Hurts 1 pass to Watkins on 3rd-and-5. N.Y. Giants 3, Philadelphia 3.

Third Quarter

Phi_B.Scott 3 run (Elliott kick), 12:08. Drive: 5 plays, 21 yards, 2:08. Key Play: McLeod 24 interception return to N.Y. Giants 21. Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Giants 3.

Phi_FG Elliott 37, 7:48. Drive: 4 plays, 2 yards, 1:59. Key Play: Hurts 6 pass to Gainwell on 3rd-and-14. Philadelphia 13, N.Y. Giants 3.

Phi_D.Smith 4 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 4:07. Drive: 5 plays, 57 yards, 2:46. Key Play: Hurts 39 pass to Watkins. Philadelphia 20, N.Y. Giants 3.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_L.Johnson 5 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 11:48. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:26. Key Plays: Hurts 16 pass to Goedert on 3rd-and-3; Hurts 10 pass to Howard. Philadelphia 27, N.Y. Giants 3.

Phi_Singleton 29 interception return (Elliott kick), 10:19. Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 3.

NYG_Engram 9 pass from Glennon (Gano kick), 4:01. Drive: 19 plays, 75 yards, 6:29. Key Plays: Cooper kick return to N.Y. Giants 25; Glennon 11 pass to Golladay on 3rd-and-8; Booker 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Glennon 4 pass to Toney on 4th-and-8; Glennon 8 pass to Engram on 4th-and-4. Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 10.

A_69,796.

NYGPhi
FIRST DOWNS1517
Rushing46
Passing89
Penalty32
THIRD DOWN EFF8-205-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-20-1
TOTAL NET YARDS192324
Total Plays7360
Avg Gain2.65.4
NET YARDS RUSHING84130
Rushes2730
Avg per rush3.1114.333
NET YARDS PASSING108194
Sacked-Yds lost2-101-5
Gross-Yds passing118199
Completed-Att.23-4417-29
Had Intercepted20
Yards-Pass Play2.3486.467
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB3-1-07-6-5
PUNTS-Avg.8-36.754-42.5
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE54133
Punt Returns2-164-50
Kickoff Returns2-382-30
Interceptions0-02-53
PENALTIES-Yds6-4011-79
FUMBLES-Lost1-02-0
TIME OF POSSESSION30:5229:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 15-32, Booker 6-27, Fromm 3-12, Glennon 2-11, Penny 1-2. Philadelphia, Sanders 7-45, B.Scott 12-41, Howard 9-37, Hurts 2-7.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Glennon 17-27-1-93, Fromm 6-17-1-25. Philadelphia, Hurts 17-29-0-199.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Toney 4-28, Booker 4-19, Penny 4-18, Engram 4-17, Golladay 3-22, Slayton 1-7, Myarick 1-6, Sills 1-5, Barkley 1-(minus 4). Philadelphia, Smith 5-80, Watkins 3-43, Goedert 2-28, Howard 2-19, Reagor 2-15, Gainwell 1-6, L.Johnson 1-5, Sanders 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS_N.Y. Giants, Cooper 2-16. Philadelphia, Reagor 4-50.

KICKOFF RETURNS_N.Y. Giants, Cooper 2-38. Philadelphia, Gainwell 2-30.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_N.Y. Giants, Love 6-0-0, Ryan 5-1-0, J.Williams 5-0-0, X.McKinney 4-2-0, Bradberry 3-0-0, L.Williams 2-3-0, Carter 2-1-1, Ojulari 2-1-0, Parker 2-0-0, Crowder 1-3-0, A.Johnson 1-1-0, Roche 1-1-0, R.Johnson 1-0-0, Lawrence 1-0-0, B.McKinney 1-0-0, Moa 1-0-0, Thomas 1-0-0, J.Smith 0-3-0, E.Smith 0-1-0. Philadelphia, Singleton 9-2-0, Edwards 6-10-0, Nelson 4-0-0, Cox 3-0-0, Harris 2-3-0, Sweat 2-2-1, Barnett 2-2-0, Maddox 2-1-0, Mayden 2-1-0, M.Williams 2-0-1, Hargrave 2-0-0, McPhearson 2-0-0, J.Scott 2-0-0, Slay 1-1-0, Avery 1-0-0, Ta.Jackson 1-0-0, Ridgeway 1-0-0, Epps 0-2-0, Chachere 0-1-0, Malveaux 0-1-0, McLeod 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_N.Y. Giants, None. Philadelphia, Singleton 1-29, McLeod 1-24.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 41.

OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Paul King, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Anthony Flemming, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Jimmy Oldham.

