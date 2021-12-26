|N.Y. Giants
|0
|3
|0
|7
|—
|10
|Philadelphia
|0
|3
|17
|14
|—
|34
Second Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 54, 11:41. Drive: 11 plays, 39 yards, 4:43. Key Plays: Fromm 8 pass to Booker on 3rd-and-4; Fromm 8 pass to Toney on 3rd-and-2. N.Y. Giants 3, Philadelphia 0.
Phi_FG Elliott 22, 1:57. Drive: 7 plays, 56 yards, 2:53. Key Plays: Hurts 46 pass to D.Smith; Hurts 1 pass to Watkins on 3rd-and-5. N.Y. Giants 3, Philadelphia 3.
Third Quarter
Phi_B.Scott 3 run (Elliott kick), 12:08. Drive: 5 plays, 21 yards, 2:08. Key Play: McLeod 24 interception return to N.Y. Giants 21. Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Giants 3.
Phi_FG Elliott 37, 7:48. Drive: 4 plays, 2 yards, 1:59. Key Play: Hurts 6 pass to Gainwell on 3rd-and-14. Philadelphia 13, N.Y. Giants 3.
Phi_D.Smith 4 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 4:07. Drive: 5 plays, 57 yards, 2:46. Key Play: Hurts 39 pass to Watkins. Philadelphia 20, N.Y. Giants 3.
Fourth Quarter
Phi_L.Johnson 5 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 11:48. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:26. Key Plays: Hurts 16 pass to Goedert on 3rd-and-3; Hurts 10 pass to Howard. Philadelphia 27, N.Y. Giants 3.
Phi_Singleton 29 interception return (Elliott kick), 10:19. Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 3.
NYG_Engram 9 pass from Glennon (Gano kick), 4:01. Drive: 19 plays, 75 yards, 6:29. Key Plays: Cooper kick return to N.Y. Giants 25; Glennon 11 pass to Golladay on 3rd-and-8; Booker 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Glennon 4 pass to Toney on 4th-and-8; Glennon 8 pass to Engram on 4th-and-4. Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 10.
A_69,796.
|NYG
|Phi
|FIRST DOWNS
|15
|17
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|3
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|8-20
|5-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-2
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|192
|324
|Total Plays
|73
|60
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|5.4
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|84
|130
|Rushes
|27
|30
|Avg per rush
|3.111
|4.333
|NET YARDS PASSING
|108
|194
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-10
|1-5
|Gross-Yds passing
|118
|199
|Completed-Att.
|23-44
|17-29
|Had Intercepted
|2
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|2.348
|6.467
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|3-1-0
|7-6-5
|PUNTS-Avg.
|8-36.75
|4-42.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|54
|133
|Punt Returns
|2-16
|4-50
|Kickoff Returns
|2-38
|2-30
|Interceptions
|0-0
|2-53
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-40
|11-79
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|30:52
|29:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 15-32, Booker 6-27, Fromm 3-12, Glennon 2-11, Penny 1-2. Philadelphia, Sanders 7-45, B.Scott 12-41, Howard 9-37, Hurts 2-7.
PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Glennon 17-27-1-93, Fromm 6-17-1-25. Philadelphia, Hurts 17-29-0-199.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Toney 4-28, Booker 4-19, Penny 4-18, Engram 4-17, Golladay 3-22, Slayton 1-7, Myarick 1-6, Sills 1-5, Barkley 1-(minus 4). Philadelphia, Smith 5-80, Watkins 3-43, Goedert 2-28, Howard 2-19, Reagor 2-15, Gainwell 1-6, L.Johnson 1-5, Sanders 1-3.
PUNT RETURNS_N.Y. Giants, Cooper 2-16. Philadelphia, Reagor 4-50.
KICKOFF RETURNS_N.Y. Giants, Cooper 2-38. Philadelphia, Gainwell 2-30.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_N.Y. Giants, Love 6-0-0, Ryan 5-1-0, J.Williams 5-0-0, X.McKinney 4-2-0, Bradberry 3-0-0, L.Williams 2-3-0, Carter 2-1-1, Ojulari 2-1-0, Parker 2-0-0, Crowder 1-3-0, A.Johnson 1-1-0, Roche 1-1-0, R.Johnson 1-0-0, Lawrence 1-0-0, B.McKinney 1-0-0, Moa 1-0-0, Thomas 1-0-0, J.Smith 0-3-0, E.Smith 0-1-0. Philadelphia, Singleton 9-2-0, Edwards 6-10-0, Nelson 4-0-0, Cox 3-0-0, Harris 2-3-0, Sweat 2-2-1, Barnett 2-2-0, Maddox 2-1-0, Mayden 2-1-0, M.Williams 2-0-1, Hargrave 2-0-0, McPhearson 2-0-0, J.Scott 2-0-0, Slay 1-1-0, Avery 1-0-0, Ta.Jackson 1-0-0, Ridgeway 1-0-0, Epps 0-2-0, Chachere 0-1-0, Malveaux 0-1-0, McLeod 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_N.Y. Giants, None. Philadelphia, Singleton 1-29, McLeod 1-24.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 41.
OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Paul King, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Anthony Flemming, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Jimmy Oldham.