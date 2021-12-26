N.Y. Giants030710
Philadelphia03171434

Second Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 54, 11:41.

Phi_FG Elliott 22, 1:57.

Third Quarter

Phi_B.Scott 3 run (Elliott kick), 12:08.

Phi_FG Elliott 37, 7:48.

Phi_D.Smith 4 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 4:07.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_L.Johnson 5 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 11:48.

Phi_Singleton 29 interception return (Elliott kick), 10:19.

NYG_Engram 9 pass from Glennon (Gano kick), 4:01.

A_69,796.

NYGPhi
First downs1517
Total Net Yards192324
Rushes-yards27-8430-130
Passing108194
Punt Returns2-164-50
Kickoff Returns2-382-30
Interceptions Ret.0-02-53
Comp-Att-Int23-44-217-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-101-5
Punts8-36.754-42.5
Fumbles-Lost1-02-0
Penalties-Yards6-4011-79
Time of Possession30:5229:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 15-32, Booker 6-27, Fromm 3-12, Glennon 2-11, Penny 1-2. Philadelphia, Sanders 7-45, B.Scott 12-41, Howard 9-37, Hurts 2-7.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Glennon 17-27-1-93, Fromm 6-17-1-25. Philadelphia, Hurts 17-29-0-199.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Toney 4-28, Booker 4-19, Penny 4-18, Engram 4-17, Golladay 3-22, Slayton 1-7, Myarick 1-6, Sills 1-5, Barkley 1-(minus 4). Philadelphia, Smith 5-80, Watkins 3-43, Goedert 2-28, Howard 2-19, Reagor 2-15, Gainwell 1-6, L.Johnson 1-5, Sanders 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 41.

