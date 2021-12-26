|N.Y. Giants
|0
|3
|0
|7
|—
|10
|Philadelphia
|0
|3
|17
|14
|—
|34
Second Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 54, 11:41.
Phi_FG Elliott 22, 1:57.
Third Quarter
Phi_B.Scott 3 run (Elliott kick), 12:08.
Phi_FG Elliott 37, 7:48.
Phi_D.Smith 4 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 4:07.
Fourth Quarter
Phi_L.Johnson 5 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 11:48.
Phi_Singleton 29 interception return (Elliott kick), 10:19.
NYG_Engram 9 pass from Glennon (Gano kick), 4:01.
A_69,796.
|NYG
|Phi
|First downs
|15
|17
|Total Net Yards
|192
|324
|Rushes-yards
|27-84
|30-130
|Passing
|108
|194
|Punt Returns
|2-16
|4-50
|Kickoff Returns
|2-38
|2-30
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-53
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-44-2
|17-29-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-10
|1-5
|Punts
|8-36.75
|4-42.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-40
|11-79
|Time of Possession
|30:52
|29:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 15-32, Booker 6-27, Fromm 3-12, Glennon 2-11, Penny 1-2. Philadelphia, Sanders 7-45, B.Scott 12-41, Howard 9-37, Hurts 2-7.
PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Glennon 17-27-1-93, Fromm 6-17-1-25. Philadelphia, Hurts 17-29-0-199.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Toney 4-28, Booker 4-19, Penny 4-18, Engram 4-17, Golladay 3-22, Slayton 1-7, Myarick 1-6, Sills 1-5, Barkley 1-(minus 4). Philadelphia, Smith 5-80, Watkins 3-43, Goedert 2-28, Howard 2-19, Reagor 2-15, Gainwell 1-6, L.Johnson 1-5, Sanders 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 41.