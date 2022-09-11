Philadelphia02414038
Detroit7771435

First Quarter

Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (Seibert kick), 10:18.

Second Quarter

Phi_Hurts 1 run (J.Elliott kick), 12:56.

Phi_Sanders 1 run (J.Elliott kick), 7:34.

Phi_Bradberry 27 interception return (J.Elliott kick), 6:26.

Det_Swift 7 run (Seibert kick), 1:55.

Phi_FG J.Elliott 23, :06.

Third Quarter

Phi_Gainwell 2 run (J.Elliott kick), 10:21.

Det_St. Brown 4 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 4:09.

Phi_B.Scott 1 run (J.Elliott kick), 1:41.

Fourth Quarter

Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (Seibert kick), 14:16.

Det_Chark 22 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 3:51.

PhiDet
First downs2723
Total Net Yards455396
Rushes-yards39-21628-181
Passing239215
Punt Returns2-133-15
Kickoff Returns3-380-0
Interceptions Ret.1-270-0
Comp-Att-Int18-32-021-37-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-41-0
Punts3-45.6674-46.25
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalties-Yards10-617-65
Time of Possession31:3428:26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 13-96, Hurts 17-90, Gainwell 5-20, B.Scott 4-10. Detroit, Swift 15-144, Jama.Williams 11-28, Goff 2-9.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 18-32-0-243. Detroit, Goff 21-37-1-215.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Brown 10-155, Goedert 3-60, Gainwell 2-12, Sanders 2-9, Pascal 1-7. Detroit, St. Brown 8-64, Chark 4-52, Hockenson 4-38, Swift 3-31, J.Reynolds 1-28, Jama.Williams 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

