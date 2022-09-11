|Philadelphia
|0
|24
|14
|0
|—
|38
|Detroit
|7
|7
|7
|14
|—
|35
First Quarter
Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (Seibert kick), 10:18.
Second Quarter
Phi_Hurts 1 run (J.Elliott kick), 12:56.
Phi_Sanders 1 run (J.Elliott kick), 7:34.
Phi_Bradberry 27 interception return (J.Elliott kick), 6:26.
Det_Swift 7 run (Seibert kick), 1:55.
Phi_FG J.Elliott 23, :06.
Third Quarter
Phi_Gainwell 2 run (J.Elliott kick), 10:21.
Det_St. Brown 4 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 4:09.
Phi_B.Scott 1 run (J.Elliott kick), 1:41.
Fourth Quarter
Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (Seibert kick), 14:16.
Det_Chark 22 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 3:51.
|Phi
|Det
|First downs
|27
|23
|Total Net Yards
|455
|396
|Rushes-yards
|39-216
|28-181
|Passing
|239
|215
|Punt Returns
|2-13
|3-15
|Kickoff Returns
|3-38
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-27
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-32-0
|21-37-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-4
|1-0
|Punts
|3-45.667
|4-46.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-61
|7-65
|Time of Possession
|31:34
|28:26
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 13-96, Hurts 17-90, Gainwell 5-20, B.Scott 4-10. Detroit, Swift 15-144, Jama.Williams 11-28, Goff 2-9.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 18-32-0-243. Detroit, Goff 21-37-1-215.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Brown 10-155, Goedert 3-60, Gainwell 2-12, Sanders 2-9, Pascal 1-7. Detroit, St. Brown 8-64, Chark 4-52, Hockenson 4-38, Swift 3-31, J.Reynolds 1-28, Jama.Williams 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.