First Quarter
Phi_Goedert 16 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 10:06.
Phi_D.Smith 9 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 1:21.
Second Quarter
Phi_B.Scott 3 run (Elliott kick), 7:29.
Phi_Hurts 5 run (Elliott kick), :43.
Third Quarter
NYG_Breida 8 run (Gano kick), 6:15.
Fourth Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 30, 5:16.
Phi_Gainwell 35 run (Elliott kick), 1:51.
A_69,879.
|NYG
|Phi
|First downs
|13
|26
|Total Net Yards
|227
|416
|Rushes-yards
|20-118
|44-268
|Passing
|109
|148
|Punt Returns
|1--3
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|5-130
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-8
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-27-1
|16-24-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-26
|1-6
|Punts
|5-43.2
|3-43.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|1-5
|5-25
|Time of Possession
|24:17
|35:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 9-61, Jones 6-24, Breida 4-23, Brightwell 1-10. Philadelphia, Gainwell 12-112, Sanders 17-90, Hurts 9-34, B.Scott 6-32.
PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 15-27-1-135. Philadelphia, Hurts 16-24-0-154.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, James 7-51, Barkley 2-21, Breida 1-19, M.Johnson 1-17, Cager 1-16, Bellinger 1-4, Slayton 1-4, Hodgins 1-3. Philadelphia, Smith 6-61, Goedert 5-58, Brown 3-22, Gainwell 1-9, Pascal 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
