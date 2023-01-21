N.Y. Giants00707
Philadelphia141401038

First Quarter

Phi_Goedert 16 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 10:06.

Phi_D.Smith 9 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 1:21.

Second Quarter

Phi_B.Scott 3 run (Elliott kick), 7:29.

Phi_Hurts 5 run (Elliott kick), :43.

Third Quarter

NYG_Breida 8 run (Gano kick), 6:15.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 30, 5:16.

Phi_Gainwell 35 run (Elliott kick), 1:51.

A_69,879.

NYGPhi
First downs1326
Total Net Yards227416
Rushes-yards20-11844-268
Passing109148
Punt Returns1--30-0
Kickoff Returns5-1300-0
Interceptions Ret.0-01-8
Comp-Att-Int15-27-116-24-0
Sacked-Yards Lost5-261-6
Punts5-43.23-43.0
Fumbles-Lost1-01-0
Penalties-Yards1-55-25
Time of Possession24:1735:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 9-61, Jones 6-24, Breida 4-23, Brightwell 1-10. Philadelphia, Gainwell 12-112, Sanders 17-90, Hurts 9-34, B.Scott 6-32.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 15-27-1-135. Philadelphia, Hurts 16-24-0-154.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, James 7-51, Barkley 2-21, Breida 1-19, M.Johnson 1-17, Cager 1-16, Bellinger 1-4, Slayton 1-4, Hodgins 1-3. Philadelphia, Smith 6-61, Goedert 5-58, Brown 3-22, Gainwell 1-9, Pascal 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

