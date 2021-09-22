BaltimorePhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32373Totals324104
Mullins cf4010Herrera cf-lf4000
Mountcastle 1b4100Segura 2b3021
Hays rf3111Harper rf2110
Severino c4011Realmuto c4011
McKenna lf3000McCutchen lf4112
Valaika 2b4020Williams 1b0000
Martin ss4110Galvis 3b4010
Gutierrez 3b3010Gregorius ss4000
Akin p2000Vierling 1b4120
Hanhold p0000Kennedy p0000
Mancini ph1001Wheeler p2010
Greene p0000Coonrod p0000
Kriske p0000Alvarado p0000
Abad p0000Miller ph1110
Jones ph0000Bedrosian p0000
Jankowski cf0000

Baltimore0000011103
Philadelphia00000220x4

DP_Baltimore 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Hays (24), Severino (18), Miller (9). 3B_Mullins (5). HR_McCutchen (25). SF_Segura (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Akin51-351116
Hanhold BS,0-12-321100
Greene L,1-22-332210
Kriske1-300000
Abad100000
Philadelphia
Wheeler641129
Coonrod BS,2-62-311111
Alvarado W,7-11-300000
Bedrosian H,1121111
Kennedy S,9-12100021

WP_Coonrod.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:19. A_18,133 (42,792).

