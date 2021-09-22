|Baltimore
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|32
|4
|10
|4
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Herrera cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Hays rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Harper rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|McKenna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Valaika 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Williams 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Galvis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Akin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hanhold p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Wheeler p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kriske p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abad p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miller ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Jones ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bedrosian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jankowski cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|110
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|20x
|—
|4
DP_Baltimore 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Hays (24), Severino (18), Miller (9). 3B_Mullins (5). HR_McCutchen (25). SF_Segura (3).
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
WP_Coonrod.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_3:19. A_18,133 (42,792).
