|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|6
|12
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Hays rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.255
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.239
|McKenna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.182
|Valaika 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Martin ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|Akin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Hanhold p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|a-Mancini ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Kriske p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Abad p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Jones ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.164
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|10
|4
|2
|6
|Herrera cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Harper rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.314
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Williams 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Galvis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Vierling 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.347
|Kennedy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Wheeler p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Miller ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Bedrosian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Jankowski cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|110_3
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|20x_4
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Hanhold in the 7th. b-doubled for Alvarado in the 7th. c-walked for Abad in the 9th.
LOB_Baltimore 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Hays (24), Severino (18), Miller (9). 3B_Mullins (5). HR_McCutchen (25), off Hanhold. RBIs_Hays (69), Mancini (70), Severino (42), McCutchen 2 (75), Segura (56), Realmuto (68). SF_Segura.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Martin, Mountcastle 2, McKenna, Mullins); Philadelphia 3 (McCutchen 2, Herrera). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 10; Philadelphia 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Mancini. GIDP_Martin, Harper.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle, Martin, Mountcastle); Philadelphia 1 (Wheeler, Segura, Vierling).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Akin
|5
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|90
|6.63
|Hanhold, BS, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|4.26
|Greene, L, 1-2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|18
|6.30
|Kriske
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14.62
|Abad
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|6.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|97
|2.79
|Coonrod, BS, 2-6
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|4.17
|Alvarado, W, 7-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.88
|Bedrosian, H, 1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|4.56
|Kennedy, S, 9-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|32
|4.71
Inherited runners-scored_Hanhold 1-1, Kriske 2-0, Alvarado 1-0. IBB_off Greene (Harper). WP_Coonrod. PB_Realmuto (4).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_3:19. A_18,133 (42,792).