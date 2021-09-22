BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32373612
Mullins cf401010.302
Mountcastle 1b410011.258
Hays rf311111.255
Severino c401102.239
McKenna lf300013.182
Valaika 2b402001.199
Martin ss411001.256
Gutierrez 3b301011.206
Akin p200002.000
Hanhold p000000---
a-Mancini ph100100.256
Greene p000000---
Kriske p000000---
Abad p000000---
c-Jones ph000010.164

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32410426
Herrera cf-lf400002.252
Segura 2b302100.298
Harper rf211020.314
Realmuto c401102.265
McCutchen lf411201.222
Williams 1b000000.247
Galvis 3b401000.266
Gregorius ss400000.209
Vierling 1b412000.347
Kennedy p000000---
Wheeler p201001.167
Coonrod p000000.000
Alvarado p000000---
b-Miller ph111000.228
Bedrosian p000000---
Jankowski cf000000.250

Baltimore000001110_370
Philadelphia00000220x_4100

a-grounded out for Hanhold in the 7th. b-doubled for Alvarado in the 7th. c-walked for Abad in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Hays (24), Severino (18), Miller (9). 3B_Mullins (5). HR_McCutchen (25), off Hanhold. RBIs_Hays (69), Mancini (70), Severino (42), McCutchen 2 (75), Segura (56), Realmuto (68). SF_Segura.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Martin, Mountcastle 2, McKenna, Mullins); Philadelphia 3 (McCutchen 2, Herrera). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 10; Philadelphia 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Mancini. GIDP_Martin, Harper.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle, Martin, Mountcastle); Philadelphia 1 (Wheeler, Segura, Vierling).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Akin51-351116906.63
Hanhold, BS, 0-12-321100154.26
Greene, L, 1-22-332210186.30
Kriske1-300000314.62
Abad100000166.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler641129972.79
Coonrod, BS, 2-62-311111154.17
Alvarado, W, 7-11-30000023.88
Bedrosian, H, 1121111194.56
Kennedy, S, 9-12100021324.71

Inherited runners-scored_Hanhold 1-1, Kriske 2-0, Alvarado 1-0. IBB_off Greene (Harper). WP_Coonrod. PB_Realmuto (4).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:19. A_18,133 (42,792).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you