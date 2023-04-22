ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35383211
Blackmon rf310020.271
Profar lf501102.194
Bryant dh100001.288
a-Montero ph-dh100001.255
b-Moustakas ph-dh100100.172
Cron 1b402002.257
Díaz c402002.333
1-Serven pr-c000000.214
McMahon 3b410002.237
Daza cf402100.264
Trejo 2b411000.250
Tovar ss300001.172
c-Castro ph100000.171

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31474110
Turner ss400002.295
Bohm 1b401002.305
Schwarber dh400002.205
Castellanos rf423200.310
Realmuto c400000.257
Sosa 3b300003.316
Harrison 2b300000.231
Marsh cf211010.359
Pache lf312201.300

Colorado001110000_381
Philadelphia01200100x_471

a-struck out for Bryant in the 3rd. b-sacrificed for Montero in the 5th. c-lined out for Tovar in the 9th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 8th.

E_Trejo (2), Bohm (3). LOB_Colorado 8, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Cron (3), Daza (6), Bohm (3), Castellanos (10). 3B_Marsh (4). HR_Castellanos 2 (2), off Freeland; Pache (1), off Freeland. RBIs_Profar (6), Daza (6), Moustakas (7), Castellanos 2 (13), Pache 2 (3). SF_Moustakas.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 6 (Cron, Montero, Tovar, Trejo 2, Daza); Philadelphia 3 (Turner, Bohm, Realmuto). RISP_Colorado 0 for 10; Philadelphia 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_McMahon, Profar.

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, L, 2-2654416894.28
Bard110002200.00
Bird110002164.61
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sánchez41-353325736.23
Brogdon, W, 1-012-310002312.45
Soto, H, 4100001103.86
Domínguez, H, 2120002208.31
Kimbrel, S, 2-210000185.00

Inherited runners-scored_Brogdon 2-1. WP_Sánchez.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:26. A_41,939 (42,901).

