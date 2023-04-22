|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|2
|11
|Blackmon rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.271
|Profar lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.194
|Bryant dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|a-Montero ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|b-Moustakas ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.172
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|1-Serven pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Trejo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|c-Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|1
|10
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Bohm 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Castellanos rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.310
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Sosa 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.316
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Marsh cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.359
|Pache lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|Colorado
|001
|110
|000_3
|8
|1
|Philadelphia
|012
|001
|00x_4
|7
|1
a-struck out for Bryant in the 3rd. b-sacrificed for Montero in the 5th. c-lined out for Tovar in the 9th.
1-ran for Díaz in the 8th.
E_Trejo (2), Bohm (3). LOB_Colorado 8, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Cron (3), Daza (6), Bohm (3), Castellanos (10). 3B_Marsh (4). HR_Castellanos 2 (2), off Freeland; Pache (1), off Freeland. RBIs_Profar (6), Daza (6), Moustakas (7), Castellanos 2 (13), Pache 2 (3). SF_Moustakas.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 6 (Cron, Montero, Tovar, Trejo 2, Daza); Philadelphia 3 (Turner, Bohm, Realmuto). RISP_Colorado 0 for 10; Philadelphia 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_McMahon, Profar.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 2-2
|6
|5
|4
|4
|1
|6
|89
|4.28
|Bard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|Bird
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.61
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|73
|6.23
|Brogdon, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|2.45
|Soto, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.86
|Domínguez, H, 2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|8.31
|Kimbrel, S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.00
Inherited runners-scored_Brogdon 2-1. WP_Sánchez.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:26. A_41,939 (42,901).
