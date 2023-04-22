|Colorado
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|Blackmon rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Profar lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Bohm 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bryant dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Montero ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Moustakas ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Sosa 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Serven pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Pache lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Trejo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|001
|110
|000
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|012
|001
|00x
|—
|4
E_Trejo (2), Bohm (3). LOB_Colorado 8, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Cron (3), Daza (6), Bohm (3), Castellanos (10). 3B_Marsh (4). HR_Castellanos 2 (2), Pache (1). SF_Moustakas (3).
|4
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Sánchez.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:26. A_41,939 (42,901).
