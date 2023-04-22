ColoradoPhiladelphia
Totals35383Totals31474
Blackmon rf3100Turner ss4000
Profar lf5011Bohm 1b4010
Bryant dh1000Schwarber dh4000
Montero ph-dh1000Castellanos rf4232
Moustakas ph-dh1001Realmuto c4000
Cron 1b4020Sosa 3b3000
Díaz c4020Harrison 2b3000
Serven pr-c0000Marsh cf2110
McMahon 3b4100Pache lf3122
Daza cf4021
Trejo 2b4110
Tovar ss3000
Castro ph1000

Colorado0011100003
Philadelphia01200100x4

E_Trejo (2), Bohm (3). LOB_Colorado 8, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Cron (3), Daza (6), Bohm (3), Castellanos (10). 3B_Marsh (4). HR_Castellanos 2 (2), Pache (1). SF_Moustakas (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Freeland L,2-2654416
Bard110002
Bird110002
Philadelphia
Sánchez41-353325
Brogdon W,1-012-310002
Soto H,4100001
Domínguez H,2120002
Kimbrel S,2-2100001

WP_Sánchez.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:26. A_41,939 (42,901).

