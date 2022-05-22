Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37363514
Betts rf421113.273
Freeman 1b500000.301
T.Turner ss503102.290
Ríos dh311121.267
Muncy 2b400012.156
J.Turner 3b500002.207
Bellinger cf401002.215
Lux lf300001.255
c-Taylor ph-lf000010.240
Barnes c400001.245

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33482312
Hoskins 1b400001.228
Quinn cf111000.172
Bohm 3b501003.286
Harper dh400002.295
Castellanos rf412000.265
Schwarber lf301012.203
Segura 2b401100.290
Herrera cf200001.243
a-Realmuto ph-1b100001.224
Stubbs c222110.400
Stott ss200001.131
b-Camargo ph-ss100011.260

Los Angeles0011000001_361
Philadelphia0000010012_481

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-hit by pitch for Herrera in the 8th. b-walked for Stott in the 8th. c-intentionally walked for Lux in the 9th.

E_Muncy (4), Realmuto (4). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 6. 2B_T.Turner (11), Castellanos (10). HR_Betts (10), off Eflin; Ríos (5), off Eflin; Stubbs (1), off Gonsolin. RBIs_Betts (24), Ríos (13), T.Turner (29), Stubbs (3), Segura (16). SB_Bellinger (5). S_Stubbs.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Barnes 2, J.Turner 2, Ríos); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Realmuto). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 9; Philadelphia 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Lux, Stott. GIDP_Muncy, Hoskins, Segura, Harper.

DP_Los Angeles 3 (J.Turner, T.Turner, Freeman; T.Turner, Muncy, Freeman; J.Turner, Muncy, Freeman); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Stott, Hoskins).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonsolin631117901.62
Vesia, H, 5110002152.25
Bruihl, H, 21-300010132.45
Almonte, BS, 0-112-321112161.50
Phillips, L, 1-2, BS, 0-22-322001182.81
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin74222121063.65
Domínguez110001112.16
Alvarado100010187.30
Knebel, W, 1-3111021233.18

Inherited runners-scored_Almonte 2-0. IBB_off Alvarado (Taylor), off Almonte (Schwarber), off Knebel (Ríos). HBP_Bruihl (Realmuto). PB_Barnes (1), Stubbs (2).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:29. A_34,021 (42,792).

