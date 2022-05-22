|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|6
|3
|5
|14
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.273
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.290
|Ríos dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.267
|Muncy 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.156
|J.Turner 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Lux lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|c-Taylor ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|2
|3
|12
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Quinn cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.203
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Herrera cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|a-Realmuto ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Stubbs c
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.400
|Stott ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.131
|b-Camargo ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Los Angeles
|001
|100
|000
|1_3
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|001
|2_4
|8
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-hit by pitch for Herrera in the 8th. b-walked for Stott in the 8th. c-intentionally walked for Lux in the 9th.
E_Muncy (4), Realmuto (4). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 6. 2B_T.Turner (11), Castellanos (10). HR_Betts (10), off Eflin; Ríos (5), off Eflin; Stubbs (1), off Gonsolin. RBIs_Betts (24), Ríos (13), T.Turner (29), Stubbs (3), Segura (16). SB_Bellinger (5). S_Stubbs.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Barnes 2, J.Turner 2, Ríos); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Realmuto). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 9; Philadelphia 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Lux, Stott. GIDP_Muncy, Hoskins, Segura, Harper.
DP_Los Angeles 3 (J.Turner, T.Turner, Freeman; T.Turner, Muncy, Freeman; J.Turner, Muncy, Freeman); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Stott, Hoskins).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|90
|1.62
|Vesia, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.25
|Bruihl, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.45
|Almonte, BS, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|16
|1.50
|Phillips, L, 1-2, BS, 0-2
|2-3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.81
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin
|7
|4
|2
|2
|2
|12
|106
|3.65
|Domínguez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.16
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|7.30
|Knebel, W, 1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|23
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored_Almonte 2-0. IBB_off Alvarado (Taylor), off Almonte (Schwarber), off Knebel (Ríos). HBP_Bruihl (Realmuto). PB_Barnes (1), Stubbs (2).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:29. A_34,021 (42,792).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.