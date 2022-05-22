Los AngelesPhiladelphia
Totals37363Totals33482
Betts rf4211Hoskins 1b4000
Freeman 1b5000Quinn cf1110
T.Turner ss5031Bohm 3b5010
Ríos dh3111Harper dh4000
Muncy 2b4000Castellanos rf4120
J.Turner 3b5000Schwarber lf3010
Bellinger cf4010Segura 2b4011
Lux lf3000Herrera cf2000
Taylor ph-lf0000Realmuto ph-1b1000
Barnes c4000Stubbs c2221
Stott ss2000
Camargo ph-ss1000

Los Angeles00110000013
Philadelphia00000100124

E_Muncy (4), Realmuto (4). DP_Los Angeles 3, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 6. 2B_T.Turner (11), Castellanos (10). HR_Betts (10), Ríos (5), Stubbs (1). SB_Bellinger (5). S_Stubbs (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Gonsolin631117
Vesia H,5110002
Bruihl H,21-300010
Almonte BS,0-112-321112
Phillips L,1-2 BS,0-22-322001
Philadelphia
Eflin7422212
Domínguez110001
Alvarado100010
Knebel W,1-3111021

HBP_Bruihl (Realmuto).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:29. A_34,021 (42,792).

