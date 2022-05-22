|Los Angeles
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|2
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Ríos dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|J.Turner 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Lux lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stubbs c
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Stott ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|100
|000
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|001
|—
|4
E_Muncy (4), Realmuto (4). DP_Los Angeles 3, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Philadelphia 6. 2B_T.Turner (11), Castellanos (10). HR_Betts (10), Ríos (5), Stubbs (1). SB_Bellinger (5). S_Stubbs (1).
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4
|2
|2
|2
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
HBP_Bruihl (Realmuto).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:29. A_34,021 (42,792).
