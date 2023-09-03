|Philadelphia
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|2
|Schwarber lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Rojas pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bohm 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Wiemer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Monasterio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Turang 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Miller ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Yelich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|300
|—
|4
|Milwaukee
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Sosa (10), Turner (16). DP_Philadelphia 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Castellanos (33), Marsh (22). HR_Bohm (16), Realmuto (17), Contreras (15), Canha (3). SB_Canha (1), Realmuto (13), Rojas (9). S_Sosa (2).
|4
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Miley (Realmuto).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Derek Thomas; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:41. A_33,473 (41,700).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.