PhiladelphiaMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31464Totals35272
Schwarber lf2100Canha lf4121
Rojas pr-cf0000Contreras dh5111
Turner ss5021Santana 1b5010
Castellanos rf5011Adames ss3000
Harper dh4000Taylor rf4010
Bohm 1b4111Wiemer cf3000
Realmuto c2111Caratini c4020
Stott 2b4000Monasterio 3b4000
Pache cf1000Turang 2b2000
Marsh ph-lf1010Miller ph-2b0000
Sosa 3b3100Yelich ph1000

Philadelphia0000013004
Milwaukee1010000002

E_Sosa (10), Turner (16). DP_Philadelphia 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Castellanos (33), Marsh (22). HR_Bohm (16), Realmuto (17), Contreras (15), Canha (3). SB_Canha (1), Realmuto (13), Rojas (9). S_Sosa (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Suárez452225
Hoffman100002
Domínguez W,4-3110000
Strahm H,8100021
Alvarado H,10100002
Kimbrel S,22-25110002
Milwaukee
Miley L,7-461-344434
Uribe2-310011
Chafin100010
Wilson110011

HBP_Miley (Realmuto).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Derek Thomas; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:41. A_33,473 (41,700).

