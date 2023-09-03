|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|6
|6
|Schwarber lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.190
|1-Rojas pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Bohm 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Realmuto c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.320
|b-Marsh ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Sosa 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|2
|4
|12
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.295
|Contreras dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Taylor rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Wiemer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Monasterio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Turang 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|a-Miller ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|c-Yelich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|300_4
|6
|2
|Milwaukee
|101
|000
|000_2
|7
|0
a-walked for Turang in the 7th. b-doubled for Pache in the 9th. c-struck out for Miller in the 9th.
1-ran for Schwarber in the 9th.
E_Sosa (10), Turner (16). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Castellanos (33), Marsh (22). HR_Bohm (16), off Miley; Realmuto (17), off Miley; Contreras (15), off Suárez; Canha (3), off Suárez. RBIs_Castellanos (85), Bohm (83), Realmuto (53), Turner (65), Contreras (66), Canha (17). SB_Canha (1), Realmuto (13), Rojas (9). CS_Pache (1). S_Sosa.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Castellanos 3, Stott, Harper 2); Milwaukee 5 (Wiemer, Caratini 2, Adames 2). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 7; Milwaukee 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Contreras. GIDP_Turang.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Turner, Bohm).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|4
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|75
|3.91
|Hoffman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.53
|Domínguez, W, 4-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.63
|Strahm, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|3.23
|Alvarado, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.72
|Kimbrel, S, 22-25
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.57
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, L, 7-4
|6
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|89
|3.33
|Uribe
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.77
|Chafin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|9.72
|Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.91
Inherited runners-scored_Uribe 1-1. HBP_Miley (Realmuto).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Derek Thomas; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:41. A_33,473 (41,700).
