PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3146466
Schwarber lf210031.190
1-Rojas pr-cf000000.289
Turner ss502101.261
Castellanos rf501102.273
Harper dh400000.298
Bohm 1b411100.279
Realmuto c211110.255
Stott 2b400001.289
Pache cf100021.320
b-Marsh ph-lf101000.291
Sosa 3b310000.252

MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35272412
Canha lf412110.295
Contreras dh511102.282
Santana 1b501003.233
Adames ss300011.212
Taylor rf401002.206
Wiemer cf300010.208
Caratini c402001.247
Monasterio 3b400001.262
Turang 2b200001.219
a-Miller ph-2b000010.262
c-Yelich ph100001.278

Philadelphia000001300_462
Milwaukee101000000_270

a-walked for Turang in the 7th. b-doubled for Pache in the 9th. c-struck out for Miller in the 9th.

1-ran for Schwarber in the 9th.

E_Sosa (10), Turner (16). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Castellanos (33), Marsh (22). HR_Bohm (16), off Miley; Realmuto (17), off Miley; Contreras (15), off Suárez; Canha (3), off Suárez. RBIs_Castellanos (85), Bohm (83), Realmuto (53), Turner (65), Contreras (66), Canha (17). SB_Canha (1), Realmuto (13), Rojas (9). CS_Pache (1). S_Sosa.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Castellanos 3, Stott, Harper 2); Milwaukee 5 (Wiemer, Caratini 2, Adames 2). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 7; Milwaukee 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Contreras. GIDP_Turang.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Turner, Bohm).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez452225753.91
Hoffman100002152.53
Domínguez, W, 4-3110000153.63
Strahm, H, 8100021243.23
Alvarado, H, 10100002171.72
Kimbrel, S, 22-25110002163.57
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miley, L, 7-461-344434893.33
Uribe2-310011171.77
Chafin100010169.72
Wilson110011182.91

Inherited runners-scored_Uribe 1-1. HBP_Miley (Realmuto).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Derek Thomas; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:41. A_33,473 (41,700).

