Green Bay14631033
Philadelphia13147640

First Quarter

Phi_Gainwell 4 run (Elliott kick), 11:19.

Phi_Sanders 15 run (kick failed), 9:03.

GB_Dillon 20 run (Crosby kick), 6:45.

GB_Cobb 11 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:12.

Second Quarter

Phi_Sanders 2 run (Elliott kick), 14:54.

GB_A.Jones 23 pass from Rodgers (kick failed), 7:41.

Phi_Q.Watkins 30 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), :13.

Third Quarter

Phi_Brown 6 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 7:14.

GB_FG Crosby 29, 2:03.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 31, 11:11.

GB_Watson 63 pass from Love (Crosby kick), 9:00.

Phi_FG Elliott 54, 2:16.

GB_FG Crosby 33, 1:08.

A_69,879.

GBPhi
First downs1929
Total Net Yards342500
Rushes-yards21-10649-363
Passing236137
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns5-1724-91
Interceptions Ret.0-02-4
Comp-Att-Int17-25-216-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-172-16
Punts2-41.51-52.0
Fumbles-Lost0-02-1
Penalties-Yards4-353-25
Time of Possession24:2635:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Dillon 8-64, A.Jones 12-43, Rodgers 1-(minus 1). Philadelphia, Hurts 17-157, Sanders 21-143, Gainwell 8-39, B.Scott 3-24.

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 11-16-2-140, Love 6-9-0-113. Philadelphia, Hurts 16-28-0-153.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Watson 4-110, A.Jones 3-56, Dillon 3-24, Tonyan 3-20, Lazard 2-24, Cobb 2-19. Philadelphia, Smith 4-50, Brown 4-46, Watkins 3-35, Sanders 3-17, Gainwell 1-7, Calcaterra 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

