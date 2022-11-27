|Green Bay
|14
|6
|3
|10
|—
|33
|Philadelphia
|13
|14
|7
|6
|—
|40
First Quarter
Phi_Gainwell 4 run (Elliott kick), 11:19.
Phi_Sanders 15 run (kick failed), 9:03.
GB_Dillon 20 run (Crosby kick), 6:45.
GB_Cobb 11 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:12.
Second Quarter
Phi_Sanders 2 run (Elliott kick), 14:54.
GB_A.Jones 23 pass from Rodgers (kick failed), 7:41.
Phi_Q.Watkins 30 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), :13.
Third Quarter
Phi_Brown 6 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 7:14.
GB_FG Crosby 29, 2:03.
Fourth Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 31, 11:11.
GB_Watson 63 pass from Love (Crosby kick), 9:00.
Phi_FG Elliott 54, 2:16.
GB_FG Crosby 33, 1:08.
A_69,879.
|GB
|Phi
|First downs
|19
|29
|Total Net Yards
|342
|500
|Rushes-yards
|21-106
|49-363
|Passing
|236
|137
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|5-172
|4-91
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-4
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-25-2
|16-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-17
|2-16
|Punts
|2-41.5
|1-52.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-35
|3-25
|Time of Possession
|24:26
|35:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, Dillon 8-64, A.Jones 12-43, Rodgers 1-(minus 1). Philadelphia, Hurts 17-157, Sanders 21-143, Gainwell 8-39, B.Scott 3-24.
PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 11-16-2-140, Love 6-9-0-113. Philadelphia, Hurts 16-28-0-153.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, Watson 4-110, A.Jones 3-56, Dillon 3-24, Tonyan 3-20, Lazard 2-24, Cobb 2-19. Philadelphia, Smith 4-50, Brown 4-46, Watkins 3-35, Sanders 3-17, Gainwell 1-7, Calcaterra 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
