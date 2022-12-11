Philadelphia717101448
N.Y. Giants077822

First Quarter

Phi_Sanders 3 run (Elliott kick), 4:14.

Second Quarter

Phi_D.Smith 41 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 12:05.

Phi_A.Brown 33 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 8:16.

NYG_Hodgins 2 pass from Jones (Gano kick), 2:57.

Phi_FG Elliott 29, :54.

Third Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 39, 11:21.

NYG_Jones 1 run (Gano kick), 5:40.

Phi_Hurts 10 run (Elliott kick), 1:41.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_Sanders 40 run (Elliott kick), 6:01.

Phi_B.Scott 3 run (Elliott kick), 3:09.

NYG_James 19 pass from T.Taylor (Hodgins pass from T.Taylor), :39.

A_81,506.

PhiNYG
First downs2718
Total Net Yards437304
Rushes-yards31-25323-123
Passing184181
Punt Returns4-290-0
Kickoff Returns3-1173-58
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int21-31-023-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-337-35
Punts2-17.56-40.167
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards2-95-34
Time of Possession32:3027:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 17-144, Hurts 7-77, B.Scott 6-33, Minshew 1-(minus 1). N.Y. Giants, Taylor 2-40, Barkley 9-28, Jones 4-26, Brightwell 5-23, Breida 3-6.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 21-31-0-217. N.Y. Giants, Jones 18-27-0-169, Taylor 5-5-0-47.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Smith 5-64, Brown 4-70, Watkins 4-19, Calcaterra 2-24, Stoll 2-20, Sanders 1-11, Pascal 1-5, B.Scott 1-4, Gainwell 1-0. N.Y. Giants, James 7-61, Hodgins 4-38, Bellinger 3-19, Slayton 2-42, Barkley 2-20, Brightwell 2-18, Breida 2-9, Vannett 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

