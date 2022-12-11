|Philadelphia
|7
|17
|10
|14
|—
|48
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|7
|7
|8
|—
|22
First Quarter
Phi_Sanders 3 run (Elliott kick), 4:14.
Second Quarter
Phi_D.Smith 41 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 12:05.
Phi_A.Brown 33 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 8:16.
NYG_Hodgins 2 pass from Jones (Gano kick), 2:57.
Phi_FG Elliott 29, :54.
Third Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 39, 11:21.
NYG_Jones 1 run (Gano kick), 5:40.
Phi_Hurts 10 run (Elliott kick), 1:41.
Fourth Quarter
Phi_Sanders 40 run (Elliott kick), 6:01.
Phi_B.Scott 3 run (Elliott kick), 3:09.
NYG_James 19 pass from T.Taylor (Hodgins pass from T.Taylor), :39.
A_81,506.
|Phi
|NYG
|First downs
|27
|18
|Total Net Yards
|437
|304
|Rushes-yards
|31-253
|23-123
|Passing
|184
|181
|Punt Returns
|4-29
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-117
|3-58
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-31-0
|23-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-33
|7-35
|Punts
|2-17.5
|6-40.167
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|2-9
|5-34
|Time of Possession
|32:30
|27:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 17-144, Hurts 7-77, B.Scott 6-33, Minshew 1-(minus 1). N.Y. Giants, Taylor 2-40, Barkley 9-28, Jones 4-26, Brightwell 5-23, Breida 3-6.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 21-31-0-217. N.Y. Giants, Jones 18-27-0-169, Taylor 5-5-0-47.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Smith 5-64, Brown 4-70, Watkins 4-19, Calcaterra 2-24, Stoll 2-20, Sanders 1-11, Pascal 1-5, B.Scott 1-4, Gainwell 1-0. N.Y. Giants, James 7-61, Hodgins 4-38, Bellinger 3-19, Slayton 2-42, Barkley 2-20, Brightwell 2-18, Breida 2-9, Vannett 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
