North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.