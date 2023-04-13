|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|1
|—
|5
|Chicago
|2
|1
|1
|0
|—
|4
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Konecny 30 (Frost), 0:26. 2, Philadelphia, Konecny 31 (Frost), 6:21. 3, Chicago, Khaira 6 (Kaiser, Murphy), 7:28. 4, Chicago, Bjork 2 (Athanasiou, Mitchell), 9:20.
Second Period_5, Philadelphia, Tippett 27, 0:46. 6, Philadelphia, Cates 13 (Konecny, Tippett), 4:22 (pp). 7, Chicago, Toews 15 (Athanasiou, S.Jones), 7:40 (pp).
Third Period_8, Chicago, Athanasiou 20 (T.Johnson), 18:00.
Overtime_9, Philadelphia, Provorov 6 (Sanheim, Konecny), 3:09.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 15-14-5-2_36. Chicago 15-9-12-2_38.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 1; Chicago 1 of 1.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Sandstrom 3-12-3 (38 shots-34 saves). Chicago, Stalock 9-15-2 (36-31).
A_20,219 (19,717). T_2:31.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Morgan MacPhee. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Mark Shewchyk.
