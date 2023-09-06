|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|5
|12
|5
|6
|12
|Schwarber dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.195
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Harper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.293
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|Marsh cf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.290
|Sosa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Cave lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|Rojas cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|3
|11
|Kim 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.271
|Tatis Jr. rf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|J.Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Machado dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|G.Sánchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Azocar rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Batten 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|a-Campusano ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|Philadelphia
|100
|220
|000_5
|12
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|001_1
|3
|0
a-struck out for Batten in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 13, San Diego 6. 2B_Bohm (28), Harper (26), Bogaerts (25). HR_Schwarber (41), off Wacha; Realmuto (18), off T.Hill. RBIs_Schwarber (90), Harper 2 (57), Realmuto (54), Cave (20), Cooper (11). SB_Stott (27).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 8 (Castellanos, Cave, Bohm 2, Marsh 4); San Diego 2 (Bogaerts, Tatis Jr.). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 16; San Diego 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Schwarber.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 11-6
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|105
|3.49
|Domínguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.54
|Hoffman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|2.44
|Strahm
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|3.30
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, L, 11-3
|4
|7
|3
|3
|3
|6
|94
|2.99
|T.Hill
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|22
|4.47
|Martinez
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|36
|3.82
|Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.86
|García
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|4.05
Inherited runners-scored_Martinez 2-0. HBP_Hoffman (G.Sánchez). PB_G.Sánchez (4).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Tom Hanahan.
T_3:00. A_34,317 (40,222).
