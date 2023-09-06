PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals395125612
Schwarber dh422111.195
Bohm 3b501002.279
Harper 1b401211.293
Castellanos rf401011.270
Stott 2b402010.294
Realmuto c412111.257
Marsh cf-lf511003.290
Sosa ss411011.257
Cave lf501102.235
Rojas cf000000.289

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30131311
Kim 2b-3b300013.271
Tatis Jr. rf-2b400001.263
J.Soto lf300011.258
Machado dh401001.252
Bogaerts ss411000.272
Cooper 1b401101.270
G.Sánchez c200001.218
Azocar rf100001.258
Batten 3b200000.269
a-Campusano ph-c100001.306
Grisham cf200011.202

Philadelphia100220000_5120
San Diego000000001_130

a-struck out for Batten in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 13, San Diego 6. 2B_Bohm (28), Harper (26), Bogaerts (25). HR_Schwarber (41), off Wacha; Realmuto (18), off T.Hill. RBIs_Schwarber (90), Harper 2 (57), Realmuto (54), Cave (20), Cooper (11). SB_Stott (27).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 8 (Castellanos, Cave, Bohm 2, Marsh 4); San Diego 2 (Bogaerts, Tatis Jr.). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 16; San Diego 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Schwarber.

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, W, 11-66100271053.49
Domínguez100000113.54
Hoffman100012252.44
Strahm121102203.30
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wacha, L, 11-3473336942.99
T.Hill2-332210224.47
Martinez21-310014363.82
Barlow100001133.86
García110011234.05

Inherited runners-scored_Martinez 2-0. HBP_Hoffman (G.Sánchez). PB_G.Sánchez (4).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Tom Hanahan.

T_3:00. A_34,317 (40,222).

