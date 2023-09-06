|Philadelphia
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|5
|12
|5
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Schwarber dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Kim 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Tatis Jr. rf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|J.Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Machado dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Marsh cf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|G.Sánchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Azocar rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cave lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Batten 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Campusano ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|220
|000
|—
|5
|San Diego
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
LOB_Philadelphia 13, San Diego 6. 2B_Bohm (28), Harper (26), Bogaerts (25). HR_Schwarber (41), Realmuto (18). SB_Stott (27).
|4
|7
|3
|3
|3
|6
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Hoffman (G.Sánchez).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Tom Hanahan.
T_3:00. A_34,317 (40,222).
