PhiladelphiaSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals395125Totals30131
Schwarber dh4221Kim 2b-3b3000
Bohm 3b5010Tatis Jr. rf-2b4000
Harper 1b4012J.Soto lf3000
Castellanos rf4010Machado dh4010
Stott 2b4020Bogaerts ss4110
Realmuto c4121Cooper 1b4011
Marsh cf-lf5110G.Sánchez c2000
Sosa ss4110Azocar rf1000
Cave lf5011Batten 3b2000
Rojas cf0000Campusano ph-c1000
Grisham cf2000

Philadelphia1002200005
San Diego0000000011

LOB_Philadelphia 13, San Diego 6. 2B_Bohm (28), Harper (26), Bogaerts (25). HR_Schwarber (41), Realmuto (18). SB_Stott (27).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Wheeler W,11-6610027
Domínguez100000
Hoffman100012
Strahm121102
San Diego
Wacha L,11-3473336
T.Hill2-332210
Martinez21-310014
Barlow100001
García110011

HBP_Hoffman (G.Sánchez).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Tom Hanahan.

T_3:00. A_34,317 (40,222).

