|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|2
|—
|5
|St. Louis
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Konecny 11 (Connauton, Hodgson), 6:37. 2, Philadelphia, Brown 4 (Tippett, York), 14:51.
Second Period_3, St. Louis, Tarasenko 21 (Perron, O'Reilly), 1:47 (pp). 4, Philadelphia, Konecny 12 (Hayes, York), 12:04. 5, St. Louis, Toropchenko 2 (Brown), 16:00.
Third Period_6, Philadelphia, Hodgson 1 (Hayes), 11:34. 7, Philadelphia, Farabee 14 (van Riemsdyk), 17:20 (en).
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 9-11-7_27. St. Louis 4-12-12_28.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 4; St. Louis 1 of 3.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Jones 8-12-3 (28 shots-26 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 13-13-4 (26-22).
A_18,096 (18,096). T_2:19.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Bryan Pancich.
