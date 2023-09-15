PhiladelphiaSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33585Totals37494
Schwarber dh4000Nootbaar cf3100
Turner ss4110Goldschmidt 1b4110
Bohm 3b-1b4010Burleson dh4011
Harper 1b2101Arenado 3b4021
Sosa 3b1110Contreras c5020
Realmuto c4121Querecuto pr0100
Castellanos rf4113Palacios lf2000
Stott 2b3000O'Neill ph-lf3000
Pache lf2000J.Walker rf5120
Marsh ph-lf1000Edman 2b5011
Rojas cf4020Winn ss2001

Philadelphia4000010005
St. Louis0021000014

E_Turner 2 (20), Nola (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 15. 2B_Sosa (14), Rojas (8). HR_Castellanos (24). SB_Burleson (2), Goldschmidt (11), Realmuto (14), Sosa (4). SF_Winn (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Nola42-373211
Strahm W,9-41-300001
Hoffman H,8100010
Domínguez H,13100002
Kimbrel H,6100032
Alvarado S,8-10121121
St. Louis
Thompson L,5-6554424
Lawrence2-321101
Liberatore11-310002
VerHagen100012
Pallante100000

HBP_Domínguez (Burleson).

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Brian Knight; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:26. A_42,166 (44,494).

