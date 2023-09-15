PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3358539
Schwarber dh400003.197
Turner ss411001.270
Bohm 3b-1b401000.278
Harper 1b210101.293
Sosa 3b111010.257
Realmuto c412101.252
Castellanos rf411302.270
Stott 2b300010.286
Pache lf200010.266
b-Marsh ph-lf100000.283
Rojas cf402001.288

St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3749477
Nootbaar cf310031.269
Goldschmidt 1b411011.271
Burleson dh401101.240
Arenado 3b402111.271
Contreras c502001.264
1-Querecuto pr010000---
Palacios lf200000.298
a-O'Neill ph-lf300001.235
J.Walker rf512001.273
Edman 2b501100.243
Winn ss200120.154

Philadelphia400001000_583
St. Louis002100001_490

a-struck out for Palacios in the 5th. b-grounded out for Pache in the 9th.

1-ran for Contreras in the 9th.

E_Turner 2 (20), Nola (1). LOB_Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 15. 2B_Sosa (14), Rojas (8). HR_Castellanos (24), off Thompson. RBIs_Harper (62), Castellanos 3 (93), Realmuto (56), Burleson (35), Arenado (90), Winn (5), Edman (46). SB_Burleson (2), Goldschmidt (11), Realmuto (14), Sosa (4). CS_Pache (2). SF_Winn.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Turner, Stott); St. Louis 7 (O'Neill, Goldschmidt, Burleson 2, Nootbaar 3). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 8; St. Louis 3 for 11.

GIDP_Turner, Contreras.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Turner, Bohm); St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Edman, Goldschmidt).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola42-373211974.62
Strahm, W, 9-41-30000163.28
Hoffman, H, 8100010212.25
Domínguez, H, 13100002144.00
Kimbrel, H, 6100032323.29
Alvarado, S, 8-10121121241.98
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson, L, 5-6554424894.34
Lawrence2-321101144.67
Liberatore11-310002215.53
VerHagen100012214.02
Pallante100000115.16

Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 2-0, Liberatore 1-0. HBP_Domínguez (Burleson).

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Brian Knight; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:26. A_42,166 (44,494).

