|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|3
|9
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.197
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Bohm 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Harper 1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Sosa 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.270
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Pache lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|b-Marsh ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Rojas cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|4
|7
|7
|Nootbaar cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.269
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Burleson dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.271
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|1-Querecuto pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Palacios lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|a-O'Neill ph-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|J.Walker rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Edman 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Winn ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.154
|Philadelphia
|400
|001
|000_5
|8
|3
|St. Louis
|002
|100
|001_4
|9
|0
a-struck out for Palacios in the 5th. b-grounded out for Pache in the 9th.
1-ran for Contreras in the 9th.
E_Turner 2 (20), Nola (1). LOB_Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 15. 2B_Sosa (14), Rojas (8). HR_Castellanos (24), off Thompson. RBIs_Harper (62), Castellanos 3 (93), Realmuto (56), Burleson (35), Arenado (90), Winn (5), Edman (46). SB_Burleson (2), Goldschmidt (11), Realmuto (14), Sosa (4). CS_Pache (2). SF_Winn.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Turner, Stott); St. Louis 7 (O'Neill, Goldschmidt, Burleson 2, Nootbaar 3). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 8; St. Louis 3 for 11.
GIDP_Turner, Contreras.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Turner, Bohm); St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Edman, Goldschmidt).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|2
|1
|1
|97
|4.62
|Strahm, W, 9-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.28
|Hoffman, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|2.25
|Domínguez, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.00
|Kimbrel, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|32
|3.29
|Alvarado, S, 8-10
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|24
|1.98
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson, L, 5-6
|5
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|89
|4.34
|Lawrence
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|4.67
|Liberatore
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|5.53
|VerHagen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|4.02
|Pallante
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.16
Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 2-0, Liberatore 1-0. HBP_Domínguez (Burleson).
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Brian Knight; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:26. A_42,166 (44,494).
