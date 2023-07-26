|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|1
|11
|Hays lf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Rutschman dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.268
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Westburg 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|McKenna cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|a-O'Hearn ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|3
|5
|Schwarber dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Rojas cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Harper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Stott 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|Marsh cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Cave lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Sosa ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|Baltimore
|003
|000
|100_4
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|002
|200
|20x_6
|9
|1
a-grounded out for McKenna in the 7th.
E_Bohm (6). LOB_Baltimore 4, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Westburg (5), McCann (8), Cave (5), Realmuto (22). HR_Rutschman (14), off Suárez; Sosa (7), off Bradish. RBIs_Rutschman 3 (46), Hays (40), Cave (10), Castellanos (60), Realmuto 2 (42), Sosa (21), Harper (30).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Urías); Philadelphia 1 (Bohm). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 6; Philadelphia 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_O'Hearn. GIDP_Urías, Rutschman, Sosa, Harper.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Mountcastle; Westburg, Mateo, Mountcastle); Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Sosa, Harper; Stott, Harper).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish, L, 6-6
|6
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|3
|84
|3.29
|Pérez
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|4.81
|Baumann
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.47
|Irvin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.27
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|6
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|90
|4.22
|Domínguez, W, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.18
|Kimbrel, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.35
|Soto, S, 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.42
Pérez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Baumann 2-0, Domínguez 1-1. HBP_Pérez (Castellanos). WP_Bradish.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:21. A_40,235 (42,901).
