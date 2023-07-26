BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34484111
Hays lf-cf402100.295
Rutschman dh411302.268
Santander rf400002.259
Mountcastle 1b300012.239
Westburg 2b401002.254
Urías 3b401000.251
McCann c411000.200
Mateo ss411003.211
McKenna cf211000.259
a-O'Hearn ph-lf100000.308

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3169635
Schwarber dh310011.182
Castellanos rf301101.280
Rojas cf000000.333
Harper 1b401100.296
Bohm 3b411000.281
Stott 2b411001.300
Realmuto c401201.245
Marsh cf-rf311010.280
Cave lf412101.231
Sosa ss211110.251

Baltimore003000100_480
Philadelphia00220020x_691

a-grounded out for McKenna in the 7th.

E_Bohm (6). LOB_Baltimore 4, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Westburg (5), McCann (8), Cave (5), Realmuto (22). HR_Rutschman (14), off Suárez; Sosa (7), off Bradish. RBIs_Rutschman 3 (46), Hays (40), Cave (10), Castellanos (60), Realmuto 2 (42), Sosa (21), Harper (30).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Urías); Philadelphia 1 (Bohm). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 6; Philadelphia 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_O'Hearn. GIDP_Urías, Rutschman, Sosa, Harper.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Mountcastle; Westburg, Mateo, Mountcastle); Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Sosa, Harper; Stott, Harper).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradish, L, 6-662-375523843.29
Pérez01111084.81
Baumann1-30000033.47
Irvin110002155.27
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez674416904.22
Domínguez, W, 2-2110002164.18
Kimbrel, H, 4100002123.35
Soto, S, 2-310000194.42

Pérez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Baumann 2-0, Domínguez 1-1. HBP_Pérez (Castellanos). WP_Bradish.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:21. A_40,235 (42,901).

