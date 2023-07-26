|Baltimore
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|Hays lf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Schwarber dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Rutschman dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Harper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Westburg 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stott 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Marsh cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|McKenna cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Cave lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|O'Hearn ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Baltimore
|003
|000
|100
|—
|4
|Philadelphia
|002
|200
|20x
|—
|6
E_Bohm (6). DP_Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Baltimore 4, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Westburg (5), McCann (8), Cave (5), Realmuto (22). HR_Rutschman (14), Sosa (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Bradish L,6-6
|6
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Pérez
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Baumann
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Irvin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|Suárez
|6
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Domínguez W,2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kimbrel H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Soto S,2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Pérez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Suárez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Pérez (Castellanos). WP_Bradish.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:21. A_40,235 (42,901).
