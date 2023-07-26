BaltimorePhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34484Totals31696
Hays lf-cf4021Schwarber dh3100
Rutschman dh4113Castellanos rf3011
Santander rf4000Rojas cf0000
Mountcastle 1b3000Harper 1b4011
Westburg 2b4010Bohm 3b4110
Urías 3b4010Stott 2b4110
McCann c4110Realmuto c4012
Mateo ss4110Marsh cf-rf3110
McKenna cf2110Cave lf4121
O'Hearn ph-lf1000Sosa ss2111

Baltimore0030001004
Philadelphia00220020x6

E_Bohm (6). DP_Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Baltimore 4, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Westburg (5), McCann (8), Cave (5), Realmuto (22). HR_Rutschman (14), Sosa (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Bradish L,6-662-375523
Pérez011110
Baumann1-300000
Irvin110002
Philadelphia
Suárez674416
Domínguez W,2-2110002
Kimbrel H,4100002
Soto S,2-3100001

Pérez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Suárez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Pérez (Castellanos). WP_Bradish.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:21. A_40,235 (42,901).

